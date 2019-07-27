YOUNGSVILLE - A rough first half of the season hasn't deterred the Acadiana Cane Cutters.

After stumbling to last place with a 6-19 record at the midseason break, the Cane Cutters currently occupy the top spot in the second-half standings after a 9-3 victory over the Victoria Generals Friday at Fabacher Field.

With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Cane Cutters (15-25 overall) will most likely enter the playoffs as the number 4 seed.

In the five-team Texas Collegiate League, the top four receive playoff bids.

The Cane Cutters are currently 5 games behind the third-place Texarkana Twins and 3.5 games ahead of the last-place Baton Rouge Rougarou.

"The key will our pitching," Cane Cutters coach Ricky VanAsselberg said following an 11-10 loss to the Generals in extra innings Thursday night.

"We have to make sure our pitchers stay healthy and if they do, we'll be tough to beat."

Bryson Broussard, a Loreauville High product who spent last season at LSU-Alexandria, tossed 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief with six strikeouts to get the win Friday.

"We've had some new guys on the mound like Matthew Delcambre (Acadiana High) who have really helped us out," Van Asselberg said.

"We do need to get another catcher. We're down to only Tyler Thibodeaux after our other catcher (Zach Mazur) got hurt."

TCL midseason all-stars Zavier Moore (Southern) and Tremaine Spears (UL) have been especially productive at the plate.

Moore collected six hits during the two-game split with Victoria, homering in each game with 5 RBIs on Thursday.

"We've been working in the cage with Moore," VanAsselberg said. "He's been swinging the bat well the last couple of games, so things are looking up and coming around."

Spears leads the team in most offensive categories, including five home runs, and entered the series against Victoria with 15 stolen bases in 16 attempts.

"The two players from UL - Alex Hannie and Spears - have been playing well, especially considering what happened with coach (Tony) Robichaux suddenly passing," VanAsselberg said.

"They've been swinging the bat well and playing good defense, which is what we need."

Spears and Hannie each donned Robichaux's trademark number 36 jersey in honor of their former coach in Thursday's game.

"It meant everything in the world for me to wear his number," Spears said. "He gave us a lot of blessings and sacrificed a lot for us, so it was an honor to wear his number. It's tough focusing when you lose a man like that.

"It's difficult trying to understand what happened because we lost a great man. He taught me a lot of things about life that's not really baseball-oriented, and that's what helped me the most."