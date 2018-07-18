Wayne Charpentier is in the oil business.

He works for Lafayette-based Badger Industries, and it was his link to Louisiana’s mighty big enterprise that he came to know Joe Picciola, and how he joined Team Picciola for last weekend’s Fourchon Oilman’s fish-a-thon.

From there, Charpentier hooked up with Hunter Caballero’s Paradise Outfitters charter-trip adventure.

Charpentier admits he’s fished with this crew for five Fourchon Oilmans, and enjoyed every trip. Well, until early Saturday morning.

It’s like this. It’s July and it’s hot no matter where you go — on land, on water, even in water near 2,000 feet deep and bluer than a winter’s sky.

And when you start the morning like he did, it leaves a scar — somewhere.

“We were on a bunch of mahi-mahi and they were jumping everywhere, and we put a live hardtail out the back. It was down about 50 feet when he hit,” Charpentier said.

The “he” turned out to be a heavyweight brawler: this yellowfin tuna didn’t start with jabs, rather went for a knockout punch early in the first round.

“When he took the bait, he went down to 300 feet in a second,” Charpentier said, knowing anyone who’s ever watched "Wicked Tuna" knows what kind of a scream that initial run makes a heavy duty offshore reel.

“It was a fight after that,” he said.

This yellowfin wasn’t Charpentier’s first. He caught an 80-pounder in the Oilman’s two years ago. But this one was different.

“It took two hours to get him to the boat,” he said. “I had help from the crew to keep me refreshed, bottles of water.”

And after that?

“I caught a couple of red snapper,” Charpentier said. “But I was pretty whipped after catching that tuna.”

Charpentier was more fortunate than some bluewater fishermen this year. Report after report from several of this summer’s fishing rodeos mentioned sharks, big sharks, taking a liking to tuna stretching lines and leaving fishermen with nothing more than a single serving of sushi from what had been tuna feasts fit for a king.

“The night before got into a bunch of sharks hitting what we were catching,” Charpentier said. “We were out at Mississippi Canyon (production platform) 582, and the sharks were there.

As it turned out, Charpentier’s 158.6-pound yellowfin stood tall on the rodeo’s leaderboard and gave Team Picciola something to celebrate.

Charpentier said he’s got one more summertime fishing adventure on his calendar, the Little Big Daddy on Grand Isle, a weekend when he cooks for this charity rodeo and gets a little time to fish, too.

And Charpentier took a little time to share something for the table.

Yellowfins are best eaten when freshly caught, but if you must freeze it, Charpentier said to cut the tuna into chunks, boil it in water (no salt, no seasoning) for seven minutes, then drain, smash it with a heavy fork or potato masher, add eggs, mayo and seasoning to taste.

“It makes great tuna salad,” Charpentier said, “and you get to enjoy your fishing trip one more time.”

In freshwater

Another in the series of sac-a-lait fishing tournaments comes up Saturday from Bayside Tackle in Pierre Part, and it promises to be an eye-opening day.

Most everyone who knows Steve Fontana knows he’s a darned good hand when it comes to catching bass from Verret Basin waters, but it’s during the heat of summer, when largemouths become too finicky, that he turned his attention to catching sac-a-lait.

“There are a lot of giants coming from all three lakes (Verret, Grassy and Palourde) right now, and with most of the best sac-a-lait fishermen around here fishing the tournament, it should produce some heavyweight catches,” Fontana said.

If you’re going to try your hand in the area, know the ages-old secrets of going early, then, after the sun gets high in the sky, finding shade in deeper spots where the sac-a-lait will suspend — these fish don’t always go to the bottom — and working tube jigs a little slower than normal.

