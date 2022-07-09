The Acadiana Cane Cutters weren't able to capitalize on a splendid pitching performance from Josh Mancuso in Friday's Texas Collegiate League game against Bravos Valley at Fabacher Field.
The left-hander from Nicholls State took a perfect game into the seventh inning, but the Bombers rallied for a 5-1 win despite collecting only three hits against five Cane Cutters' pitchers.
With the Cane Cutters (17-11) ahead 1-0 with one out in the top of the seventh, the Bombers notched their first hit on a blooper to right field by Brandon Bishop (Texas A&M). Mike Adair's hit-and-run single moved Bishop to third, which ended the evening for Mancuso.
"He reached his pitch count, which was 75 pitches," Cane Cutters coach Darien Dukes said of Mancuso, who struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 3.58.
"No matter what, he was coming out of the game when he reached his limit."
The first-place Bombers (20-8), who have won seven of their last 10 games, went on to score all five of their runs in the seventh inning despite adding only one more hit, an RBI double by Davis Powell.
"Everything that could go wrong ended up happening that inning," Dukes said of the seventh, which included two errors, a walk and two pitches that rolled to the backstop.
Mancuso, who threw 75% of his pitches for strikes, fell behind 3-0 in the count to Bombers catcher Wyatt Grant with two outs in the sixth inning. He kept the perfect game intact, however, by striking out Grant with the next three pitches.
"I thought we were about to have our first baserunner in that situation and then Josh threw a money pitch," Dukes said. "The rest (of that at-bat) was history.
"When Josh is on, he pounds the strike zone. Last year, we had him still throwing in the eighth inning of a game with only 65 pitches. He's fun to watch."
Catcher Matt Abshire (Notre Dame HS/Pensacola State) did a masterful job of calling Mancuso's pitches.
"We have signals if we want something thrown," Dukes said. "We can change a pitch, but our catchers call the pitches most of the time.
"We're fortunate to have really good catchers. Matt just committed to Louisiana-Monroe, and there's a reason why. He's really, really good back there."
The Cane Cutters scored a run in the bottom of the first. An RBI single with one-out by shortstop Logan McCloud (Louisiana Tech brought home second baseman Kade Dupont (Louisiana-Monroe), who reached on a double.
Dupont and left fielder Jacob LaPrairie (St. Thomas More/Tulane) each had two hits. LaPrairie hit a double, his fifth of the season, in the eighth inning with a runner on base but the Cane Cutters weren't able to score.
That was a recurring theme as the Cane Cutters left 10 runners on base.
"You hate to lose a good pitching performance," Dukes said. "We just didn't come up with the timely hits when we had the chance. We had every opportunity early in the ball game to put the game away.
"We had the bases loaded once, guys at second and third twice, and a runner on second once. We're not swinging it very well, and we have to do a better job of moving runners around. The name of the game is scoring runs, and we have to do a better job."