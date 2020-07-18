NOTICE: Events scheduled for July and August will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
MONDAY
ARTIFICIAL REEF COUNCIL MEETING: 1 p.m., Zoom webinar, virtual attendance only. Public comment deadline noon, Monday to Mike McDonough: mmcdonough@wlf.la.gov.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY NIGHT BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
WEDNESDAY
LOUISIANA CRAB TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., via Webinar registration: wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KR5Mxv9WSTiyNmTlNXwPJQ
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY
BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: St. Lawrence River, Waddington, New York. Weigh-in website: bassmaster.com.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
POSTPONED
JULY 23-25—GRAND ISLE TARPON RODEO: Website: tarponrodeo.org.
AROUND THE CORNER
AUG. 1—CAERNARVON BASS TRAIL: Safe daylight, Delacroix Corporation launch, Caernarvon. Pick-your-partner, $150/team, $20 membership, $10 option big-bass kitty. Last in one-day points tournament series to qualify to two-day championship. Call Terry Jones (985) 255-2136. Email: terry.jones@sunbeltsupply.com.
AUG. 1—SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting.Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@att.net.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Summer-long CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions in multiple species. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
CATHOLIC HIGH ALUMNI FISHING RODEO: Through Labor Day. Catch/measure/photo catch. Website: catholichigh.org.
CANCELED
JULY 23-AUG. 4—NRA PRECISION PISTOL CHAMPIONSHIPS.
JULY 25-26—LFACC GARFISH RODEO: Manny’s, La. 22, Maurepas.
JULY 26—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: Gonzales. Email George Serrett: gserrett41@cox.net.
JULY 27—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Website: rsff.org.
LDWF UPDATES
- All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
- The Island Road boat launch on the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA remains closed to construct a new boat launch. All other launches open on this WMA.
- All roads are open on the Grassy Lake WMA in Avoyelles Parish.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational red snapper Fridays-through-Sundays seasons, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
SHRIMP SEASONS: The state’s spring inshore season is closed except open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds remain open.
