Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting was jammed with items ranging from an honor for a most deserving state Enforcement Division agent to red snapper, cobia, blue crabs, feral hogs, ducks and geese, Louisiana’s whitetail deer and additional acreage for two wildlife management areas in the southeastern parishes.
Sgt. Austin Arteaga, who patrols the lands and waters of the Pontchartrain Basin, was honored for his duty. It was his dedication to tasks at hand — duties like boat safety enforcement, search-and-rescue, search-and-recovery — a job he wishes he didn’t have to do when it comes to boating fatalities — that made a difference. Arteaga, a member of the state’s Maritime Special Response Team, earned the Boating Law Enforcement of the Year award from the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
After that comes all the others, and there’s not enough room here to detail all discussion during the four-hours-plus meeting.
Here are the highlights.
LA Creel stepped up another rung on the ladder in fisheries management when Department of Wildlife and Fisheries marine biologists hit the virtual nail on the head with red snapper estimates, and closure of the private recreational-state charterboat season. Remember, this sector had a 743,000-pound limit during what turned out to be a 60-day Exempted Fishing Permit season. LA Creel closed the season in mid-August when it’s number showed the rec anglers were near that number.
And they were right on the money: LA Creel estimate came in at 737,229 pounds, and it figures another day would have put the rec sector over that quota.
LDWF biologist Harry Blanchet said a final number is the next step when the LA Creel staff will update the average weight of red snapper taken this year then multiply that to the estimated 88,452 snapper taken by private rec anglers.
Those numbers do not include an estimated 120,751 pounds taken by federally permitted charters operating in the state, which means Louisiana did not take slightly more than 190,000 pounds from its historic 15 percent annual red snapper catch from the Gulf of Mexico. (Add 743,000 and 120,751 then subtract from the annual historic catch allotment 1.05 million pounds from the total recreational/for-hire Gulfwide quota to get that number.)
Better news is the most recent Gulfwide red snapper stock assessment is in and it looks like 2019’s total quota will be 15.1 million pounds, a substantial increase from this year’s 13.74 million pounds.
Breaking out the recreational catch limit moves the Gulfwide take from 6.733 million pounds this year to 7.399 million pounds in 2019, when the five Gulf States will fish under an Exempted Fishing Permit-allowed second year.
LDWF assistant secretary Patrick Banks said a first-glance estimate is the state recreational red snapper limit will jump to 814,000 pounds for 2019.
Another discussion at the most recent Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting focused on cobia, and a move to increase the minimum size to 36 inches fork length (from 33 inches) and a one-fish-per-angler daily limit with a two-per-boat daily limit.
This is raising hackles in states other than Florida, which is pushing this change, and commission member Chad Courville said this appears to be a “knee-jerk reaction” because Florida is seeing a downward trend in landings of this migratory species.
Other items will be outlined in future editions.
Getting caught
LDWF Enforcement Division agents ranged far and wide during the opening Labor Day weekend of the dove season and reportedly issued 39 citations to 29 folks for allegedly hunting over bait and “aiding and abetting others in hunting doves over a baited area.”
The citations were written in Franklin, Rapides, St. Helena, West Feliciana, Evangeline and Avoyelles parishes, and the problem for these alleged violators is they faced charges in federal court.