If you want to fish a saltwater rodeo, one with loads of competitive fishermen, then this is the week to do it.
And you will have two choices, the 90th International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo — obviously based in Grand Isle — and the 18th Faux Pas Lodge get-together at Venice Marina — obviously based in Venice.
Both rodeos have their attractions, tarpon and history for the Grand Isle, and a unique combinations of species in Faux Pas’ “Calcutta” and “Grand Slam Calcutta” divisions, along with divisions for the usual single-specie rodeo catches.
Early Thursday on Grand Isle, the first attention-getter, the highly prized “First Tarpon,” usually gets weighmaster Marty Bourgeois and his staff busy shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday at the Sand Dollar Marina weighstation on the east end of the island. The weighstation opens at 8 a.m. all three days and is within easy walking distance of the Otto Candies Pavilion, the rodeo’s headquarters where, each afternoon, kids can enter crab races and families can gather for food and refreshments.
In Venice, the Faux Pas has grown steadily since the Grand Isle Rodeo folks stopped weighing catches at Port Eads, and there is loads of late-afternoon action around the scales only opened from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 3-6 p.m. Saturday.
While the Grand Isle boasts of near three-dozen categories, the Faux Pas has only 11, but heavy competition gets a boost from its Calcuttas — the “Offshore” which adds the total catch-weight of a yellowfin tuna, a bull dolphin and a wahoo to determine a big-money winner; the “Rig,” a single red snapper, cobia and king mackerel; and, “Inshore” for speckled trout, flounder and redfish.
The problem for both rodeos is that anglers will have to wait until Friday to catch red snapper, now that there’s a Friday-through-Sunday opener on that species in state and federal waters.
Snapper update
The latest update on private recreational red snapper catch estimate showed 61,643 pounds taken during the week of the Fourth of July holiday, the last full week of this season before a Friday-through-Sunday season was approved by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission earlier this month.
The LA Creel survey number totals for this summer’s federal Exempted Fishing Permit season is 407,117 pounds, or 54 percent of the state’s self-imposed 743,000-pound private anglers quota.
Again, a reminder you need to be registered for the state’s Recreational Offshore Landing Permit, and have an EFP certification, in order to fish for — and keep — red snapper.
For more on the state’s red snapper season, go to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website: wlf.louisiana.gov/red snapper.
And a note: Florida’s 40-day, private-vessel red snapper season closed Friday, and it’s federally-permitted charter vessels season closed Saturday.
About mangroves
The latest from the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council comes from its most recent meeting when federal biologists and managers outlined preliminary finding from a first-ever stock assessment on mangrove (gray) snapper.
It’s not good news for fishermen, who’ve relied on mangroves to bolster their catches during the abbreviated and two-per-day seasons on red snapper.
The report indicated mangrove stocks are “both overfished and undergoing overfishing,” but not by much.
Still, the GMFMC began discussion of an amendment to adjust the annual catch limit and, the report stated, “…set status determination criteria that are biological reference points used to determine the overfished and overfishing thresholds.”
The weather
If you’re planning to fish the rodeos, or make a fishing trip, know we are in for high heat indexes this week. Here are websites:
• National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Forecasts: nws.noaa.gov. Find the “Coastal/Great Lakes Forecasts by Zones – Gulf – New Orleans, La.” and a map with 13 nearshore, offshore and Lake Pontchartrain wind and waves predictions for the next five days.
• Weather Underground: wunderground.com. Current conditions, a 10-day forecast, and hour-by-hour predicted temperatures, winds, precipitation and barometric pressure.
• National Weather Service’s River Forecast Center: water.weather.gov for river stages.