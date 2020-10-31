NOTICE: Previously scheduled events for November will not be posted and will be considered canceled unless advised by event organizers
WEDNESDAY
LOUISIANA SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., St. Bernard Port Harbor, 100 Port Blvd., Chalmette.
BATON ROUGE CHAPTER/DELTA WATERFOWL BANQUET: 5:30 p.m.. L’Auberge Casino. Baton Rouge. COVID-19/Phase 3 procedures (250 maximum). Tickets $25-$65, $650 tables. $650-$2,400 sponsors. Call Jonathan Walker (225) 810-3294/(225) 276-6380.
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees.
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Boys & girls age-group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas. Weigh-in website: bassmaster.com.
SATURDAY
SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@att.net.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted. Special licenses for archery season.
SNIPE: Nov. 2-Dec. 6, statewide.
DUCKS/COASTAL ZONE: Nov. 7-8, youth-only days.
DUCKS/WEST ZONE: Nov. 7, youth-only day.
GEESE/NORTH ZONE: Nov. 7-Dec. 6, all species.
DUCKS/WEST ZONE: Nov. 8, military veterans-only day.
DOVES: Through Nov. 15, North Zone; through Nov. 29, South Zone.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 29, State Deer Area 3, 7, 8 & 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 9, State Deer Area 2, still hunt only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15. State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31. State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 9—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 752-0073. Website: rsff.org.
LDWF UPDATES
All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge closed.
Wolf Bay Campground, La. 112, West Bay WMA, Allen Parish is open. Caution on trails for debris.
The South Bosco Tract ATV/ UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA is closed (erosion). Tract remains open for hunting but walk-in only.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Several snapper species & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish & commercial king mackerel.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season opened statewide.
