OPELOUSAS – Four years ago, Ross Rix made the decision to leave the prep sports scene for a new challenge as an assistant basketball coach on the college level.
Although that move scratched an itch for a higher level, Rix never doubted he’d one day return to the high school coaching ranks as well as to the Acadiana area.
“I always knew that at some point I would come back to the area and coach high school again,” Rix said. “I didn’t know when or at which school, but I knew I’d be back.”
At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Rix will be introduced as the new athletic director and head boys basketball coach at JS Clark Leadership Academy in Opelousas.
“I’m excited to be back,” Rix said. “JS Clark is a special place and I’m really looking forward to both the challenges and the opportunities here. We have an opportunity to make something special here.”
Rix, an Opelousas native with more than 16 years of experience in education, will oversee an athletic department that has basketball, track and field and plans to add football, volleyball, baseball, and softball within the next two years.
“From a distance, I have been able to watch Mrs. (Tiffanie) Lewis and her staff build not only the academic side at JS Clark, but the athletic side as well,” Rix said. “After talking with her and hearing her vision, I felt that I would be an excellent fit with my abilities and the things she wants to do”
It was Lewis’ vision that ultimately won Rix over.
“Her vision of expanding the athletic program was a big draw for me,” Rix said. “We’re working on adding football, volleyball, baseball, and softball in the very near future. This is going to be a new challenge for me building new sports, but it is a challenge that I’m looking forward to.”
Lewis, who is JS Clark’s Chief Executive Officer and former athletic director, was elated to land someone with Rix’s background to take over the athletic department.
“With his background and experience, our students will gain a great deal of knowledge about the game, being student-athletes, and good people,” Lewis said in a press release. “He has a track record of developing and expanding players' skill sets and maximizing their abilities. We are elated for what he will bring and who (he) will bring to the growing athletic programs at JS Clark Leadership Academy.”
Last year, Rix was an assistant men’s basketball coach at Bethune-Cookman under Reggie Theus last season and in the 2020-21 season he was an assistant at Louisiana College. From 2018-20, Rix was a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky under Rick Stansbury.
Rix, who previously served as the head basketball coach at Northside High, Jennings, Catholic High of New Iberia, and Acadiana Prep, takes over a Bulldogs program that has experienced a lot of success recently, including reaching the Class B semifinals two of the past three years.
“The foundation for the boys basketball program has been set here,” Rix said. “The program has won district championships and they have reached the Top 28. There is only one thing left to do here and that’s win a state championship. My goal is to have all sports here at JS Clark competing at a championship level.”