Women in the outdoors!
It should come as no surprise to see young women in the fields and forests with the chance to add venison to the family table, or to see women of all ages showing their prowess with rods and reels in their hands.
After all, news coming from all sectors of outdoors suppliers is a hint of the increasing participation of women in the shooting sports. If you haven’t seen the numbers, then know women make up the largest increases in firearms purchases and trips to indoor and outdoor ranges.
Then, you can add in outdoor adventures like fishing from canoes and kayaks and adding bucket-list pursuits of grand-slam action on bluewater species like marlin, wahoo, yellowfin tuna and closer-to-shore tarpon, red snapper and cobia. And, more and more, women are handling their fair share of speckled trout and redfish.
What’s surprising is younger women, teenagers really, following in the footsteps of three decades of women showing off their bass-fishing skills.
Take last weekend’s 185-boat — 370 young anglers — Louisiana High School bass series qualifier on the Calcasieu River.
The report was these youngsters caught a lot of small bass along with surprises when they hooked speckled trout, redfish and flounder to show the river is recovering from Hurricane Laura.
Yeah, Denham Springs High’s Caden Sellers and Jackson Rogers hit the scales with a giant 6.12-pound largemouth to anchor a winning catch, and Capital City area teams from Brusly and Walker high schools finished second and third, but it was easy to spot teams of teenage girls finishing among the top teams.
Lily Girouard and Gracie Thibodeaux took their Teurlings Catholic colors to a 14th-place finish, and Katie Michel and Hannah Deshotel tied for 36th place. Both teams brought in five-bass limits, and there were other girls who teamed with boy partners finishing among the top teams.
Then, Thursday evening in Baton Rouge at the well-attended S.T.A.R awards banquet, there were more women dotting the extensive list of prize winners in the summer-long saltwater fishing rodeo.
Sure there were the top placers in the Ladies-Only Speckled Trout division, but it was easy to spot Deirdra Disher, Olivia Cunningham and Candace Louviere catching top trout in three of the four Kayak divisions.
Then, there was Jessica Fontenot winning in a Sheepshead division, and Addie Andrepont taking home a boat, outboard and trailer in the Youth/West division.
Powerful showing!
About flounder
On Wednesday state Enforcement Division agents made their first case of the closed season on flounder when they cited three folks in Plaquemines Parish for taking the “flat” fish.
Coastal fishermen need to know the flounder season is closed for recreational and commercial fishermen Oct. 15 through Nov. 30.
Wildlife and Fisheries staff, through the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission, closed the season to “allow mature female flounder to escape inshore waters and move offshore to spawn. This closed season is projected to create a 50% reduction in mature female Southern flounder harvest and help the stock recover to a healthy biomass target by 2028.”
Rewards
Operation Game Thief, our state’s wildlife crime-stoppers program, handed out $3,000 in rewards to informants earlier this month.
The board heard about six cases involving tips from the public, information that resulted in nabbing six wildlife violators involving a staggering 727 offenses in deer, alligator and turkey cases.
To report suspected wildlife or fisheries violations, call the state Wildlife and Fisheries’ 24-hour hotline at (800) 442-2511. All information provided to Operation Game Thief remains confidential. Or, you can use the “tip411” program by texting LADWF and their tip to 847411.
After the ducks
Ducks Unlimited’s email last week was eye-catching because it identified “140 Public Waterfowling Destinations.”
The file is broken into seven, 20-site areas. If you’re an avid wild waterfowlers and want a road trip, then this is a worthwhile read.
Go to the DU website: ducks.org/hunting.