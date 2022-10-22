Ashley Culley, a 17-year-old West Feliciana High School student, is all smiles after bagging her first whitetail deer, a 6-point buck on family land during the archery season in her home parish. Even more to her story is that she took the shot with a crossbow. Advocate Outdoors will consider publishing photos of young hunters during the season, but the minimum age is 9 years old. Email the photo, with all details, to: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com.