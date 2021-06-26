Jr. SW Bassmasters
FERRIDAY — The June 20 age-group results from the two-day Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held on Lake Concordia with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Jordan Sylvester, Baton Rouge, (10) 28.79 pounds. 2, Peyton Matherne, Walker (8) 23.27. 3, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (9) 19.34. Big Bass: Sylvester, 5.57.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Blake LeRay, Brusly (9) 18.11. 2, Destin Morales, French Settlement (8) 17.18. 3, Hayden Rau, Livingston (5) 11.79. Big Bass: Morales & Rau, 4.04.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Noah Roblin, Denham Springs (10) 17.53. 2, Lane LeRay, Brusly (3) 5.79. 3, Branson McMillan, Brusly (1) 3.92. Big Bass: McMillan, 3.92.
Adult Division: 1, Jimmy Sylvester, Baton Rouge (10) 32.44. 2, Erich Matherne, Walker (10) 25.87. 3, Jared Abbott, Pride (9) 21.49. Big Bass: Tom Ensminger, Pride, 5.80.