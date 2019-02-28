The venue may be new, but the Louisiana State Golden Gloves is about as old-school an athletic event as you’re going to find these days.
According to Beau Williford, of the Ragin’ Cajuns Boxing Club, another word will be added to the description of his beloved sport other than sweet when the state flocks to Lafayette this weekend for the annual Louisiana State Golden Gloves.
“It’s a beautiful place,” Williford said of the tournament’s new host site, La Marquise in Parc Lafayette, located on the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camellia Boulevard in River Ranch.
The action in the three-day event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, continue at 6 p.m. Saturday and then conclude with the final around at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $20 for adults each day or $40 for a three-day pass. Children 12 and under are $5.
Between 35 and 40 boxing clubs from around the state will be competing in the event, ranging from Bossier City to Cut Off.
Being the weekend before Mardi Gras, “Throw Some Punches Mister!” has emerged as the slogan of the tournament, which goes all the way back to 1951.
“And believe me, there’s going to be a lot of punches thrown this weekend,” Williford said.
Local boxing fans will be able to enjoy competition from boxers starting at 8 years old all the way up 39 in both the Open and Novice divisions.
The winners in 12 weight divisions in the Open Division will advance to the Mid-South Regional Golden Gloves to be held April 1-3 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
From Williford’s club, he’s got high hopes for defending champion Candice Walls at 152 pounds, as well as a former champion in Blaize Carriere at 132.
Former UL pitcher Matt Broussard returns to defend his heavyweight title after recording “one of the most spectacular knockouts I’ve ever seen in my life” at last year’s tournament.
Williford also suggested that fans should watch out for Micah Jackson at 132 pounds.
The Acadiana area sports other serious threats. Backstreet Boxing Club has 15-year-old Shammar LeBlanc, the son of local boxing legend Shelton LeBlanc, at 119 pounds, as well as 19-year-old Joseph Bargeman at 141 pounds.
The Dement Brothers Old School Boxing Club in Bossier City has high hopes for 16-year-old Gus Garcia in the heavyweight division, as well as Shreveport’s Trey Adams at 141 pounds.
New Orleans light heavyweight Shon Hemphill and 16-year-old Vont McNair at 141 pounds are also contenders.