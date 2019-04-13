TUESDAY
STATE OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 West Napoleon, Metairie.
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 East Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
WEDNESDAY
STATE CRAB TASK FORCE MEETING: 9 a.m., state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
SPRING TURKEY: Saturday, opening day, through May 5, State Area A lands; through April 28, State Area B lands; through April 21, State Area C lands. Also several state wildlife management areas outlined in 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet. Note: flooding has forced season on Richard Yancey, Dewey Wills & Grassy Lake WMAs.
AROUND THE CORNER
APRIL 21—EASTER SUNDAY
APRIL 22—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Conference Room, Cabelas, Gonzales. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
APRIL 25—SUNSET PADDLE: 6:30-8 p.m., Wampold Park, Baton Rouge Beach, Stanford Avenue, Baton Rouge. 12-and-older. Kayak & paddleboards. A BREC event. Fee $10-$15. Also April 25. Call BREC (225) 272-9200; email: outdooradventure@brec.org; website: webtrac.brec.org.
APRIL 25—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
APRIL 25-28–148th NRA ANNUAL MEETING/EXHIBITS: Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, Indiana. Website: nraam.org.
APRIL 26-28—LAKE CONCORDIA FLY FISHING TRIP: Lake Concordia. Sponsored by Red Stick Fly Fishers, Baton Rouge. Registration required. Call Thad McDonald (225) 362-7901. Website: rsff.org.
APRIL 27-28—3rd Annual FLY FISHIN’ FOR THE MISSION: April 27-28, PAC Kayak Rentals, Pointe-aux-Chenes. Saturday: Veterans fishing day, casting clinics, fly tying demos, kayak demos. Sunday tournament: entry fee $60/team. Boat, Kayak divisions. Heaviest 2-redfish stringer. Benefits Mission Six. Website: mission6.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish (will close 12:01 a.m., May 11) seasons state and federal waters. Red snapper season will open May 24 in state and federal waters, and amberjack season will reopen Aug. 1.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: All inshore areas closed except open waters (double-rig line) in Breton and Chandeleur Sounds. All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line remain open.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com