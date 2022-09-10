Louisiana’s young outdoors folks adventures will continue this week when 11 high school fishermen from across the southern parishes are among the top 100 anglers in the second the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine.
The Friday-through-Sunday event, held in Decatur, Alabama, brings these accomplished teens in contact with 18 universities and colleges offering about $2.6 million in fishing-team scholarships.
The 11 include French Settlement juniors Samuel Cobb and Destin Morales, who finished ninth in the Bassmaster High School Nationals. Joining them will be Teurlings Catholic senior Baylen Guy, West St. John junior Devrin Harper, Assumption senior Braden Pujol, Covington junior Frank St. Philip, Silliman senior Cambre Webb, Live Oak senior Bryce Distefano and junior Rowdie Thacker, Catholic High junior Connor Hebert and Port Allen senior Tyler Morris.
They will try to duplicate the performance of Thibodaux High angler Levi Thibodaux, who won the combine’s overall title last year and earned a fishing scholarship to LSU-Shreveport.
The combine requires performance on the water as well as showing what judges call the ability to “display their knowledge of the sport as a whole.”
The rapid expanse of high school fishing across the country is somewhat suprising. Bassmaster reports more than 930 affiliated high school fishing teams with rosters of more than 9,400 anglers.
The ‘Gold' standard
The results finally are in and Louisiana’s Gold Junior team won the Central Regional Youth Hunter Education Challenge in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Our state’s Gold Senior team finished second in their division. The event is sponsored by the National Rifle Association in it’s affiliation with state wildlife and fisheries agencies. It's for 18 and younger boys and girls to introduce then improve hunting, marksmanship and safety skills.
The competition involved rifles, shotguns, archery and muzzleloaders, wildlife identification, orienteering, safety trailing and a hunting responsibility exam.
The junior team was led by second- and third-place finishers Carter Neil and Evan Dupre. Neil won safety trailing – and the team won shotgun, archery, wildlife identification, safety trailing and overall first in the responsibility exam.
Gavin Naquin led the Senior team’s overall top place in shotgun with a first in shotgun and overall third place. His brother, Gage Naquin, placed first in wildlife identification.
Logan Andrus, competing for Louisiana’s Bronze Team, was named the Sportsmanship of the Year Award winner.
The regionals followed state competition.
State Senior Division champions included:
Rifle: Colby Laiche, Terrebonne Parish Junior Deputies; Shotgun: Laiche; Archery: Casey Mallach, Rapides Pioneers; Muzzleloader: Gavin Naquin, Acadiana; Wildlife Identification: Casey Mallach, Rapides Pioneers; Orienteering: Naquin; Safety Trail: Naquin; and, Responsibility Test: Nathan Rider, Acadiana.
Junior Division state winners included:
Rifle: Carter Neil, Terrebonne PJD; Shotgun: Ben Stokes, Rapides Pioneers; Archery: Evan Dupre, Acadiana; Muzzleloader: Dupre; Wildlife Identification: Ehren Gros, Terrebonne PJD; Orienteering: Neil; Safety Trail: Neil; and, Responsibility Exam: Kenneth Rains, DeSoto Youths;
For more our state’s call Chad Moore at (318) 371-5206. Email: cmoore@wlf.la.gov.
Those teal
No word on opening day yet, but the approaching cold front should push more bluewing teal into the southern parishes’ rice fields and marshes for the final 14 days of the 16-day special season that opened Saturday.
From last week’s State Waterfowl Study fly-over estimates, hunters taking to the southwestern parishes had the best chances for opening-weekend success.
And that survey said — 257,000 bluewings, an estimate 23% higher than last year.
Hunters in the southeastern parishes were not as fortunate. Only 7,000 bluewings were in the survey, down from the 66,000 in last year’s estimate.
Overall, the 264,000 count is 37% higher than the past five-year average and 44% higher than the past 10 years.
There were no bluewings found on Catahoula Lake.
The fly-over showed the southwest area’s habitat has recovered from hurricanes, and rainfall has helped to alleviate the dry conditions found earlier this year.
“There are many areas of excellent submerged aquatic vegetative growth, most notably west of Calcasieu Lake and surrounding Vermillion Bay. Nuisance aquatics (salvinia & hyacinth) were observed, but very localized and not at all widespread. The largest salvinia problem area appeared to be between White Lake and Pecan Island,” the report stated.
What’s more, rice farmers have harvested 75% of the crop and water has covered the fields.
The report also noted 48,000 black-bellied and 15,000 fulvous whistling ducks in the southwestern wetlands, and that marsh conditions in the southeast were “average,” with hyacinth and lotus dominating the freshwater marshes from Cote Blanche Bay to Houma.
The emergent and submerged vegetation was “above average” on the Atchafalaya Delta WMA, but few ducks were seen over that area.
Marshes east of there were hard hit by Hurricane Ida.
Red snapper
Through August’s last weekend, Louisiana’s private recreational red snapper take totaled 698,619 pounds, or 87% of our state’s 809,315-pound annual allotment.
Some of the remaining quota will be swallowed up by the uncounted four-day take during the Labor Day weekend, and offshore fishermen should be aware the season will remain open until Wildlife and Fisheries managers determine when that allotment will be reached before announcing the season closure.
Fishermen must remember the daily limit is three red snapper per day with a 16-inch minimum length.