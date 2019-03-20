BROUSSARD — The common theory for finding success in the Chitimacha Louisiana Open is to master the four par-five holes at Le Triomphe Golf Club.

The field played the three front-side par-fives in an aggregate 13.8 strokes, well under par, last year, and the first, fifth and seventh holes ranked among the easiest on the entire Web.com Tour in 2018.

Casey Wittenberg knows how important those three and the back-side par-five 12th hole are. He played that group in a combined 12-under-par in 2012 when he won the $550,000 Web.com Tour event with a record-setting 24-under 260 score.

He then played those same par-fives in 10-under two years ago when he became only the second player ever to win the local Tour stop twice.

Louisiana Open: Matt Gilchrest might live in Texas, but he knows all about Le Triomphe BROUSSARD — Matt Gilchrest has been a professional for less than two years, but his golfing life has already come full-circle.

But Wittenberg, whose father and grandfather were both collegiate golf standouts at LSU, said the par-threes and the difficult 13th and 14th hole stretch may be bigger keys to hitting the winners’ circle and claiming the $99,000 first-place check this year.

“If you play the par threes well, and play 13 and 14 well, you really do have a chance,” he said. “With the par fives, depending on the wind direction and how hard it blows, a lot of guys can shoot low scores. It’s being able to make it through that 13-14 stretch, and then hanging in there on some of the par-threes with the crosswinds and not making bogeys. That’s the key to playing good out here.”

The par-four 13th and 14th have provided the toughest two-hole stretch on the entire Web.com Tour in each of the past two seasons – the legendary “Gator’s Jaw” 13th because of the close-by trouble on both sides and the 14th because of its length (it plays at a par-five the other 51 weeks out of the year).

They’ve posed no problem for Wittenberg. The Memphis native, Oklahoma State graduate and 15-year touring pro had a rare back-to-back birdie pair in 2012’s third round and never had worse than par on the two holes in both of his Open victories.

As for the par-threes, Wittenberg had five birdies in each of those winning efforts with only one bogey in the eight rounds in 2012 and 2017. In fact, Wittenberg had only two bogeys all week in each of those seasons.

Weir, Weekley highlight 2019 Louisiana Open field BROUSSARD – With its early-season positioning on the schedule, and in its normal position among the first U.S.-based events on the Web.com Tou…

“Every year’s a different challenge here,” he said. “The first year I won here, the course was almost under water. The second time, the course was really firm. It’ll be interesting to see, the weather’s going to be great so the scores will be low.”

Low scores have been the norm in the Chitimacha Louisiana Open’s 27 previous years, all of which have been played over the 7,067-yard par-71 Le Triomphe layout. Argentinian Julian Etulain, now on the PGA Tour with seven made cuts in 10 outings this year, won last year’s event with a 19-under 265 score, becoming the second Argentina native to win the Open title.

The first, Fabian Gomez in 2010, is one of three former champions in this year’s field. Along with two-time winner Wittenberg, lefthander Edward Loar is looking to match his 2013 victory.

The Louisiana Open is the sixth of 27 tournaments on this year’s Web.com Tour, and four of the five previous winners will be in action when championship play begins at 7:20 a.m. off both the Nos. 1 and 10 tees. A 144-player field will be cut to the low 65 and ties following Friday’s second round, with Saturday’s third round set as “College Day” with players and fans encouraged to wear their college colors, and Sunday’s round as “Pink Day” honoring breast cancer awareness.

Former PGA Tour member Mark Hubbard won the Tour’s most recent event at the Suncoast Classic in Florida. Winners on the Web.com Tour’s early-season “international” segment in this week’s field include Zecheng “Marty” Dou (Bahamas Great Exuma Classic), Rafael Campos (Bahamas Great Abaco Classic) and Michael Gligic (Panama Championship).

The most instantly recognizable names in the field, though, are former Masters champion Mike Weir and former U.S. Ryder Cup teamer Boo Weekley.

Weir, unquestionably the most successful Canadian golfer in history with eight PGA Tour wins, and this week named as an assistant captain for next year’s European Ryder Cup team, is making his first-ever Acadiana appearance. Weir, who won the 2003 Masters title and has earned more than $22 million on Tour, is playing several Web.com Tour events as part of an eligibility category that allows former PGA Tour members age 48-49 to prepare for the Champions Tour.

Weekley, who played in the Louisiana Open four times from 2002-05 and had two top-20 finishes, went from there to becoming one of the PGA Tour’s most popular players. A three-time PGA Tour winner, he became a star on the 2008 U.S. Ryder Cup team. The 45-year-old is working his way back from medical issues that included elbow surgery in 2017, which led to the discovery of a cancerous tumor in his shoulder that also required surgery and treatments.

Wittenberg has fought health issues of his own, with a persistent bad back limiting his Tour schedule. But playing in the Web.com Tour’s early-season southern swing is a significant plus.

“I’m comfortable in the South,” he said. “We really don’t get to play that many tournaments in the South (the tour makes no southern stops after the early-June BMW Charity Classic in South Carolina). I grew up on Bermuda grass greens, and every now and then I can kind of get it rolling. And this has been a great place for me.”

Wittenberg will have a following with many relatives and friends in the Baton Rouge area. Father Jim was a two-time All-SEC pick and 1970 All-America selection for LSU and played two years (1975, 1977) on the PGA Tour. Grandfather Jimmy was a member of the Tigers’ 1947 national champion squad.

The younger Wittenberg said that local knowledge helps, especially when the persistent winds kick up and when a particular part of his game gets balky – as it did when he won in 2017.

“I was driving it terrible,” he said. “I only hit four drivers the entire week, the only time I hit driver was off the first tee every day. I hit 3-wood on every other hole. I got fortunate because the course was really dry and it was really windy so I could get away with it. It was something we laughed about, winning a golf tournament just hitting a 3-wood. It’ll be a little different this week … you’ll have to hit driver this week to be able to score.”