All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices are closed until further notice. For recreational, commercial, boating and all other licensing needs, go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
* The Army Corps of Engineers-Vicksburg District has temporarily closed visitor centers, field offices and select recreation sites in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Closed in Louisiana are the Bayou Bodcau Field Office, the Monroe field office, the JBJ Waterway Regional Visitor Center in Shreveport, the Grand Ecore Visitor Center in Natchitoches, and no new reservations for all district campgrounds will not be accepted, and existing campground reservations have been canceled.
POSTPONED
FRIDAY—FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: Storm Randall said these weekly events will be delayed until the coronavirus threat abates.
CANCELED
SATURDAY–73rd ANNUAL BIG BASS RODEO & FISHTIVAL: New Orleans.
SATURDAY—FELICIANA WILDLIFE EXPO: Clinton.
SATURDAY–BOOKER FOWLER FISH HATCHERY OPEN HOUSE: Woodworth.
SUNDAY—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, Gonzales.
MARCH 30-APRIL 2—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Gulf Shores, Alabama.
APRIL 1—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: Abita Springs.
APRIL 2—LOUISIANA WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: Baton Rouge.
APRIL 4-5—ARCHERY IN LA. SCHOOLS STATE SHOOT: Shreveport.
Also: state hunter education and boater education classes & all BREC Outdoor Experience events/activities.
APRIL 25—STEP OUTSIDE DAY: Sherburne WMA.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: March 28-29, youth/physically challenged weekend, statewide. Regular season on Area A lands, April 4-May 3; Area B lands, April 4-26; Area C lands,April 4-19.
NOTE: State Wildlife and Fisheries managers ask visitors to state wildlife management areas touse the LDWF’s free WMA Check In/Check Out App to “check in and check out electronically via their smart device or web portal.” Paper permits are available at the WMAs entrances kiosks.
The app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store (for Apple or Android devices) at the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmas-refuges-and-conservation-areas.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & greater amberjack seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in state outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou & closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds.
