WEDNESDAY
LOUISIANA SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 protocols for attendees.
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 protocols for attendees.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Miss. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
APRIL 8—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: March 28, special day for youth & physically challenged hunters. Area A: April 2-May 1. Area B: April 2-24. Area C: April 2-17.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Gray triggerfish, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: State outside waters from Calliou Boca west to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island is open. Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gag grouper; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31, 2021. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Tunica Hills WMA closed to the nonhunting public March 28 & April 2-3, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 for turkey season.
-Pearl River WMA (St. Tammany Parish, gate at Old U.S. 11 is locked), including Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range; Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge on the Maurepas Swamp WMA; some areas in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge; South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA; and, Camp Bayou Road on the Dewey Wills WMA (open for ATVs only) are closed.
-On the Grassy Lake WMA (Avoyelles Parish), the Bayou Natchitoches bridge leading to Cas Cas Road is closed for repairs. The WMA remains open for all other uses.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Woodworth Shooting Range in the Alexander State Forest WMA (661 Robinson Bridge Road, Woodworth) open Thursdays-Sundays, but the Woodworth and Bodcau ranges will be closed April 2 and April 4.
-Use of commercial gill/trammel nets on Poverty Point Reservoir extended to sunset, March 31.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
