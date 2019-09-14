SUNDAY
CLEAN OUT YOUR FREEZER DAY: 1-4 p.m, locations throughout Capital City, Acadiana areas and in Metairie. Hunters for the Hungry project. Collections locations listed on website: h4hla.org.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., Earl Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
KAYAKING 101: 6-7 p.m., Greenwood Community Park, Baker. Beginner kayak instruction. Ages 12 and older. Fee $10-$12. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org. Website: webtrac.brec.org.
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
THURSDAY
CCA ASCENSION CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, South St. Landry Road, Gonzales. Tickets $74, $35 spouses, $25 youths, $650 tables. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200.
SUNSET PADDLE: 6:30-7 p.m., Wampold Park, University Lakes, Baton Rouge. Kayak event ages 12 and older. Fee $10-$12. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org. Website: webtrac.brec.org.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FRIDAY
SENIORS BASS TOURNAMENT: 5:30 a.m. registration, Pisano’s, La. 70 at Belle River. For 55-and-older. Entry fee $55 (per fishermen) includes lunch. Noon weigh-in deadline (3-bass limit) at Belle River Public Landing. Call Wayne Tucker (337) 254-1300 or Dub Noel (225) 939-5483.
SATURDAY
11th RIO GRANDE FLY FISHING RODEO: City Park, New Orleans. Open to public. Entry fee $10. Advance or on-site registration. Prizes for longest Rio Grande perch caught on fly. New Orleans Fly Fishers event. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
SQUIRREL HUNTING 101: 8 a.m.-noon, state Wildlife and Fisheries’ field office, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette. Seminar covers equipment, firearm selection, regulations, navigation and hunting opportunities & techniques. Preregistration required. Call John Sturgis (337) 735-8685. Email: jsturgis@wlf.la.gov.
VOLUNTEER ELMER’S ISLAND BEACH CLEAN-UP DAY: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Elmer’s Island, off La. 1 north of Grand Isle. Organized by state Wildlife & Fisheries, Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, Nicholls State & Grand Isle Music Fest in conjunction with Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup Day. Registration website: docs.google.com, then go to 2019 International Coastal Cleanup at Elmer’s Island.
HUNTING SEASONS
DOVES: South Zone, through Sept. 15; North Zone, through Sept. 29.
TEAL: Through Sept. 29, statewide. Also open for rails & gallinules.
DEER/ARCHERY: Sept. 15-Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 8 & 10.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 23—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
SEPT. 26—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
SEPT. 27-29—LAKE CONCORDIA FLY FISHING TRIP: Fall fly fishing, Lake Concordia. Red Stick Fly Fishers/Baton Rouge event. Registration required. Call Jack Lithgoe (225) 362-7901. Website: rsff.org.
SEPT. 27-29—BUTTERFLY BLAST: 9 a.m.-dark daily, Allen Acres, 5070 La. 399, Pitkin. Butterfly, moth & hummingbird viewing, counts & tagging, and seminars. Call Charles Allen or Susan Allen (337) 328-2252. Email: native@camtel.net.
SEPT. 28—LOUISIANA HUNTING & FISHING DAY: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waddill Outdoors Education Center, 4142 N. Flannery Rd, Baton Rouge. Also Minden, Woodworth, Monroe. Kids fishing, fly casting, fly tying, shooting, canoeing, archery, bird watching, game tagging, game cooking. Free. Website: wlf.state.la.us.
SEPT. 28—RUMBLE ON THE RIVER KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Boundaries in St. Bernard & Plaquemines Parish. Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Entry fee $25. Redfish, speckled trout, and bass. BCKFC members Angler of the Year points event. Website: bckfc.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational amberjack through Oct. 31; and, all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational private anglers/state charterboats red snapper season gray triggerfish season in state and federal waters.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in all state inside waters.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com