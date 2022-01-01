Good news on CWD front

This whitetail deer buck shows all the signs of having the always-fatal chronic wasting disease.

The good news is this deer was found in another state.

The final results are in from the latest brush with chronic wasting disease. State Wildlife and Fisheries reported no positives from 217 samples taken from whitetail deer in Union and Morehouse parishes.

Samples were collected from landowners and hunters after CWD was detected in southern Arkansas about seven miles from the Louisiana-Arkansas state line.

Further testing is scheduled for more and 80 additional samples.

The LDWF reported hunters and landowners provided 1,109 samples in 2021 to push the total 19-year CWD testing total to 13,052, all without a single positive CWD in Louisiana.

Hunters can have deer they’ve taken tested after contacting the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/cwd-testing.