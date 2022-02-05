MONDAY-TUESDAY
GULF COUNCIL CORAL ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (CST), Monday; 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, Virtual meeting only. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
TUESDAY
LOTTERY TURKEY HUNT APPLICATION DEADLINE: 8 regular & 9 youth-only hunts on Wildlife and Fisheries WMAs. $10 fees. Online applications only: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. Email David Hayden: dhayden@wlf.la.gov
WHITE LAKE FISHING PERMIT LOTTERY DEADLINE: Permits run March 15-Aug. 15. 100 permits with boat restrictions. $10 fees plus $40 permit fee (if selected). Online applications only: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. Email Schuyler Dartez: sdartez@wlf.la.gov.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: St. John’s River, 7:30 a.m. (EST) launch, City Docks, Palatka, Florida. Live weigh-in: bassmaster.com. Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m. live broadcast, FS1 cable network.
HUNTING SEASONS
GEESE: West Zone, through Feb. 6, third split, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canada species.
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: West Zone, Feb. 7-March 6; East Zone, through March 6. No daily nor possession limits. Electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells allowed. Take limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9. Either-sex take allowed. Closed in State Deer Areas 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 & 10.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SNIPE/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
AROUND THE CORNER
FEB. 14—RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
FEB. 16-20—46th NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION CONVENTION: Gaylord Opryland Center, Nashville. Website: nwtf.org
FEB. 19—LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR QUALIFIER-EAST DIVISION: Doiron’s Landing Stephensville. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
FEB. 19—BECOMING AN OUTDOORS WOMAN/BASIC HANDGUNS: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Outdoor Education Center, Woodworth. Operation, proper handgun for hunting/recreation, safety, shooting & cleaning. Equipment provided. For 18 and older. Fee $35. Limited class size. State Wildlife & fisheries event. Website: lawff.org/bow. Email: Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
LDWF UPDATES
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge is open.
-Registration open for March 19 Becoming an Outdoors Woman’s/Shotguns for 18 and older. Website: lawff.org/bow. Email: Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
-Closed: Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA); fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish).
-Hunter Education classes. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Most snapper spedies & all groupers, except closed for gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore waters closed except waters open at double-rig in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, gag grouper, gray triggerfish & greater amberjack. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com