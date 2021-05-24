EUNICE – The LSU Eunice Bengals baseball team were awarded the No. 1 seed Monday heading into the NJCAA Division II World Series in Enid, Oklahoma.
The Bengals (46-6) will begin play in the 10-team double elimination tournament played at David Allen Memorial Ballpark at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
The Bengals will face the winner of Saturday’s game pitting No. 8 Phoenix College and No. 9 Frederick CC. No. 4 Kellogg CC and No. 5 Madison College round out LSUE’s five-team bracket field.
The World Series consists of two five-team brackets with the winners of each meeting in a Championship Series. The number of games in the series will vary based on the number of losses of both teams.
No. 2 Lincoln Land CC, No. 3 Western Oklahoma State College, No. 6 Kirkwood CC, No. 7 Patrick Henry CC, and No. 10 Lackawanna College complete the World Series participants.
LSU Eunice clinched the program’s 10th World Series appearance with a Region 23 Tournament Championship last week. The Bengals survived a winner-take-all game against East Central with a 7-5 win.
The offensive trio of Brady Hebert, Jack Merrifield and Scott Jones leads the Bengals with batting averages over .400, while Jacob Hammond's 4-0 record and 0.81 ERA paces the staff.