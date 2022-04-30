Junior Southwest Bassmasters
AMELIA — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs April 24 tournament held from the Amelia public landing. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Trent LeBauve, Brusly (3) 4.7 pounds. 2, Bailey Doiron, Bourg (1) 2.85. Big Bass: LeBauve 3.56 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Hayden Rau, Livingston (4) 6.38. 2, Branson McMillan, Brusly (4) 4.68. 3, Rhett LeBauve (3) 3.5. Big Bass: Rau, 3.5.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Beau Smith, Ventress (5) 5.52. 2, Brantly Broussard, St. Francisville, (1) 3.3. Big Bass: Broussard, 3.3.
Adult Division: 1, Nicholas Sholty, Denham Springs (5) 7.18. 2, Doug Bergeron, Ventress (5) 5.52. 3, Justin Truong, Brusly (3) 4.7. Big Bass: Sholty, 3.04.