EMORY, Texas — Sunday’s final top 12 from the four-day Bassmaster Elite series Texas Fest held on Lake Fork with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. ,Also listed is the big-bass winner and Louisiana anglers. Only the top 40 in the 85-angler field moved to Saturday’s third round, and only the top 10 advanced to Sunday’s final:
Top 10: 1, Patrick Walters, Summerville, South Carolina (20) 104 pounds, 12 ounces, $125,000.2, Keith Combs, Huntington, Texas (20) 75-2, $40,000.3, Jay Yelas, Lincoln City, Oregon (20) 69-14, $30,000. 4, Brandon Palaniuk, Rathdrum, Idaho (18) 69-5, $22,000. 5, Brad Whatley, Bivins, Texas (20) 68-9, $20,000.
6, Ed Loughran III, Richmond, Virginia (18) 66-13, $20,000. 7, Lee Livesay, Longview, Texas (19) 64-3, $20,000. 8, Brock Mosley, Collinsville, Mississippi (17) 61-9, $20,000. 9, Stetson Blaylock, Benton, Arkansas (16) 60-4, $20,000. 10, Skylar Hamilton, Dandridge, Tennessee (17) 54-4, $20,000.
Big bass: Seth Feider New Market, Minnesota, 9-9.
Louisiana anglers: 19, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (14) 44-7, $15,000. 25, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 41-2, $12,000. 58, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (5) 15-12, $6,000. 73, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (4) 9-4, $3,200. 77, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (1) 8-12, $3,200. 79, Brett Preuett, Monroe (4) 7-13, $3,200. 85, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (1) 1-3, $3,200.