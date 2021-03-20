SUNDAY
41st KIWANIS OF POINTE COUPEE OPEN BASS TOURNAMENT: 3 p.m. weigh-on, Morrison Parkway public launch, New Roads.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
WEDNESDAY
GULF FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Coastal Migratory Advisory Panel via webinar. Agenda: cobia & king mackerel stock assessments & commercial fishing electronic logbooks. Public comment will be taken. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max two anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
AROUND THE CORNER
MARCH 28—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
APRIL 1—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees.
APRIL 3—TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Miss. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: March 27-28, special weekend for youth & physically challenged hunters. Area A: April 2-May 1. Area B: April 2-24. Area C: April 2-17.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Gray triggerfish, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gag grouper; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31, 2021. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Turtle excluder device mandatory webinars: For reimbursement funds. 9:30 a.m., March 23. Website registration: appengine.egov.com/apps/la/LDWF/Skimmer_TED_Reimbursement_Program. Call Julia Lightner (504) 286-4041. Email: jlightner@wlf.la.gov.
-Tunica Hills WMA will be closed to the public March 27-28 & April 2-3, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 for turkey season.
-Pearl River WMA (St. Tammany Parish, gate at Old U.S. 11 is locked), including Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range; Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge on the Maurepas Swamp WMA; some areas in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge; South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA; and, Camp Bayou Road on the Dewey Wills WMA (open for ATVs only) are closed.
-On the Grassy Lake WMA (Avoyelles Parish), the Bayou Natchitoches bridge leading to Cas Cas Road is closed for repairs. The WMA remains open for all other uses.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Woodworth Shooting Range in the Alexander State Forest WMA (661 Robinson Bridge Road, Woodworth) open Thursdays-Sundays.
-Use of commercial gill/trammel nets on Poverty Point Reservoir extended to sunset, March 31.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
