Second-year UL head football coach Billy Napier isn’t shy about proclaiming how much he values versatility in his players.

Few Ragin’ Cajuns displayed that ability a season ago more than linebacker Ferrod Gardner.

Not only did the Dayton, Ohio native played all three linebacker positions at different times during the course of his junior season, he would regularly be asked to shift gears at the spur of the moment.

“Ferrod’s got a lot of position versatility, which I think is huge,” Napier said. “He did a lot of things for our team last year because he could play different roles. There were middle-of-the-week changes for him and he did a nice job.”

For Gardner, it felt more like a duty than a sacrifice.

“It was just me be willing to do whatever I needed to do for the team,” Gardner said. “I would talk to coach (Ron) Roberts each week and he’d tell me I was playing this position this week or that position. I was really ready to do it. I would go in there each week with a mindset to prepare and go out there on Saturday and try to play the best that I can.”

Gardner finished the season with 50 total tackles, a stop behind the line and two pass break-ups in 13 games.

“I really feel like I had my breaking point in the Troy game,” Gardner said of last season. “I really felt like I had the most impact within the plays I had in that game and from then on, I just kept trying to move forward and be whatever I could be for the team.”

Naturally, as the season progressed, the more comfortable the 6-2, 215-pound linebacker felt.

“I definitely felt more comfortable later on in the season,” he said. “I felt more comfortable with coach Roberts’ scheme week to week. I was bouncing around positions between ‘Mike’, ‘Will’ and ‘Jack’. I was able to play it all and I was willing to play it all, whatever the team needed. Once I got in a stable position later on down in the season, I just got in a groove. I really just wanted to success and be as much of a help to the defense as I could.”

And now in his second season under defensive coordinator Roberts’ scheme, the difference has been dramatic.

“It’s definitely way better now,” Gardner said. “Now that I’ve had some time in, I’ve worked hard and I keep coming and keep working. Things are coming naturally for me. I’m way more understanding of the defense.

“I feel like I’m playing a lot faster and I feel like we’re playing faster as a defense. Things are going really well for us. We definitely have a long way to go, but I definitely like where we are.”

Gardner’s versatility comes in other skill sets as well, not just different positions on the field.

“We’ll always use him on third down to rush,” Napier said. “He’s one of the guys on our football team that has a knack rushing the passer. He can do some good stuff off the edge.

“He’s also a solid special teams player.”

All of that glowing progress is a welcomed relief from the way Gardner’s career began at UL.

After a season at Coffeyville JC, the former Missouri preferred walk-on had his 2017 season in Lafayette first cut short by an injured and then halted by an midseason arrest that had him off the team temporarily.

The lessons learned from that rough stretch off the field still helps him to this day.

“It definitely keeps me going day to day, because I know where I’ve been and I know where I want to go,” Gardner revealed. “So coming from where I’ve come from, I just don’t want to get back in that state, that mind state, that emotional state, that physical state, none of that.

“I just want to keep moving forward and go day to day and attack the day with a positive mind and keep moving forward.”