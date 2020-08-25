EUNICE – Former LSU Eunice pitcher Ben Braymer had a lifelong dream come true as the Washington Nationals called up the 26 year old to the Major Leagues, the organization announced on Monday. Braymer becomes the second ex-LSUE baseball player to make it to the MLB.
The left-handed pitcher replaces Seth Romero after being placed on the 10-day injured list. Braymer is considered the No. 24 prospect in the Nationals’ organization.
“I like his stuff,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said to MLB.com. “He’s got a good fastball. He can sink it, he can cut it. He’s got a good slider and a good changeup. He’s going to come up here and get an opportunity to pitch. We need everybody in that bullpen, so I’m looking forward to watching him pitch here.”
The Baton Rouge native has spent the offseason as well as MLB regular season on the Nationals’ 40-man roster. According to MLB.com, Braymer has been at the Nationals’ alternate training site going upwards of five innings. He is expected to either spot start or possibly give long relief.
Washington protected the rights to Braymer from the Rule 5 Draft last November. Braymer will join Stuart Turner (Cincinnati Reds) as the only Bengals to ever suit up for a MLB squad.
Braymer was named Washington's co-Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2018 after splitting time in Harrisburg (Full A) and Potomac (Advanced A). That season he posted a 9-3 record and 2.28 earned run average while also throwing in the prestigious Arizona Fall League.
In 2019, Braymer bounced between Double-A and Triple-A in the Nationals' organization, finishing the season ranked as the 15th best prospect in the Washington farm system.