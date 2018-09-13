HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana’s Frank Scelfo has coached a lot of places in his 36-year career, and one of them isn’t Strawberry Stadium.
“I’ve got to find the tunnel; don’t know where it’s going to be,” Scelfo joked with mock concern Monday at the thought of his first home game as the Lions coach.
Scelfo has a tall order when SLU hosts reigning Southland Conference champion Central Arkansas (1-1) in a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
The game will be streamed online on ESPN+.
In all of his travels, Scelfo has never been on the sideline at Strawberry Stadium but he’s hoping for a warm reception and his first victory. The Lions fell to 0-2 last week in a 31-0 loss to LSU.
“I really want to see the crowd, the band, those guys are awesome,” Scelfo said. “The tents are going up. I look forward to seeing what it looks like. (Athletic director) Jay Artigues says we have the best game-day experience in the FCS. I can’t wait to see it. This is a great place for football.
“It’s a tough home game, but it’s always good to be at home. Our crowd traveled well to Baton Rouge. It was good to see so much green. We want to fill this place up, get as many as we can in here. We expect a great environment.”
Central Arkansas owns a three-game win streak against the Lions, including a 38-6 victory in Conway, Arkansas, last year. Scelfo is expecting a similar type of Bears team despite being under first-year head coach Nathan Brown, who was the offensive coordinator last year.
UCA lost 38-27 to Tulsa in the season opener, but evened its record with a 26-13 win over Murray State.
The Bears held the Racers to 11 first downs and 265 yards. UCA quarterback Breylin Smith completed 24 of 31 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Lester Wells caught nine passes for 158 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown reception.
“It’s a skilled football team and the defending SLC champs,” Scelfo said. “I watched (tape of) last year’s game and they pretty much dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage. That’s where their strength lies, big and physical up front. That’s good because we just played a physical team in LSU.”
SLU rides the two-quarterback offensive attack. Transfer Chason Virgil is fourth in the conference with 273 yards per game and has connected on 51 of 72 with four touchdown passes.
For change of pace, Lorenzo Nunez will enter and run a read-option offense that helped the Lions move the ball in the second half on LSU. Nunez, who also plays at wide receiver and running back, is the team’s leading rusher with 86 yards on 15 carries.
On defense Southeastern is led by linebacker Tamarcus Russell, the second-leading tackler in the SLC with 24, and Matt Wright with 23. Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund has a sack, a quarterback hurry and four passes broken up.
More than numbers, Scelfo said he's looking for improvement, especially with unforced errors. SLU had nine pre-snap penalties against LSU, six of them false starts.
“We improved in several areas both weeks,” he said. “I’m looking for us to continue improve. I’m more process oriented that outcome-based. If all we do is look at the scoreboard and say we got to win the game and that’s it, we’ll overlook the things we’ve got to build on for the future.”