INGREDIENTS
1 tbl. olive oil
2 large ducks or 4 small ducks, bones removed except for wings and drumsticks
or 3 pounds cubed venison
6 slices bacon, diced
2 smoked ham hocks
2 cups onions, chopped
1 cup celery, chopped
1 cup carrots, peeled, chopped
1⁄4 cup garlic, chopped
1 lb. andouille, skin removed, sliced
1 cup dry white wine
2 cups canned diced tomatoes with juice
2 32 oz. cans navy beans
16 ozs. beef stock or bouillon
2 bay leaves
1 tsp. dried thyme
1 1⁄2 tbl. fresh rosemary, chopped
1 tbl. creole seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
TOPPING
1 cup bread crumbs
1 stick butter, melted
1⁄4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1 tbl. creole seasoning
PREPARATION
1. Cut boneless ducks (venison) into 1-2 inch pieces and season with salt and pepper.
2. In a large braising pan or Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat.
3. Sear meat in the pan until brown on all sides, about 4 minutes. Remove to a plate with a slotted spoon.
4. Add diced bacon and ham hocks and sauté until the bacon has rendered some of its fat and is beginning to crisp.
5. Add onions, celery and carrots and cook until the onions turn clear, about 5 minutes.
6. Add garlic and stir for 1 minute.
7. Add andouille and cook for 2 minutes.
8. Deglaze the pan with white wine, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
9. Add tomatoes, beans, stock and reserved duck. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer.
10. Add herbs, creole seasoning then season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 20 minutes.
11. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
12. Mix the topping ingredients in a bowl.
13. Pour the cassoulet (simmered ducks or venison) into a casserole dish and spread the topping evenly over the cassoulet. Bake uncovered for 40 minutes.