Grand Isle charter skipper Frank Dreher holds a 'keeper' black drum taken by the two youngsters flanking him on a recent trip north of the barrier island. At left is Charlie Bernard, and, at right, is his cousin Patrick Enright. Dreher said April's storms and cold, dirty water have shifted the target from speckled trout to anything-that-bites trips, meaning catching redfish, drum, sheepshead and flounder.