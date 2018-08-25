The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ project to estimate recreational red snapper catch came extraordinarily close to giving Louisiana’s offshore anglers the most days it could under the federally allowed Exempted Fishing Permit plan this year.
LA Creel, the state’s federally accredited system, determined private recreational fishermen and state (not federal) charterboat operations would reach the self-imposed 743,000-pound quota, and shut down the red snapper season at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 12.
With lag time built in to estimate the weekly catch — at that time there was a Friday-through-Sunday season — the final numbers came in Thursday.
LA Creel’s marine fishery crew came in with a final recreational catch of 737,229 pounds — 18,326 pounds caught on the Aug. 10-12 final weekend — or about 5,000 pounds shy of the quota for this EFP season. The federal fishery plan will allow another EFP season in 2019.
Combined with LA Creel’s determination that Louisiana anglers left 100,000 pounds of red snapper in the water last year during a special 39-day season (when the state’s historical catch was set at 1.05 million pounds), it means Louisiana’s recreational anglers came in far short of the catches several environmental groups claimed the sector would when NOAA Fisheries announced the EFP.
Louisiana’s recreational red snapper season opened May 25 and ran continuously through July 8, then was shifted to Friday-through-Sunday openings for the next five weekends giving state fishermen a 60-day season.
And that LA Creel almost hit the 743,000-pound quota on the nose, it leaves those environmental groups will little to claim any Louisiana overages for the 2019 recreational red snapper season.
The complete red snapper report can be found on the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/red snapper.
Giant on our waters
The LSU AgCenter reported this month that while last winter’s cold killed off vast mats of giant salvinia, most of it in the northern parishes, the bitterly cold conditions also killed the weevils released to control the plant in those heavily salvinia-infested areas.
AgCenter entomology researcher Charlie Wahl said there were few requests for more weevils this year, mostly because, he believes, there was such a heavy giant salvinia die-off. With temperatures hitting triple digits this summer, the invasive plat was back and there were fewer weevils to control its spread.
Wahl explained it takes weevils at least two months to affect giant salvinia, and researchers said they are equally as concerned about increased in common salvinia growth in the southern parishes.
Wahl said interested landowners can get weevils from local Soil and Water Conservation offices.
Drawdowns, closure
LDWF managers announced last week drawdowns scheduled for Lake Bruin and Bundick Lake, and a closure of the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge for Sept. 5-7.
The Bruin move is set to begin Sept. 3, and called for a drawdown to five feet below pool stage for the Tensas Parish oxbow lake, a popular bass-fishing area for Capital City area anglers. The action outline is to “improve fisheries habitat and provide homeowners the opportunity to conduct shoreline and property maintenance.” The control structure will be closed Dec. 15 to allow the lake to refill before the spawning season.
The move on Bundick, in Beauregard Parish, is set for Sept. 10, with the aims of controlling aquatic vegetation, sediment compaction, and repair work for parish and lakeside landowners. The plan is to lower water levels to seven feet below pool stage with the control structure set to close Jan.14, 2019.
The Rockefeller closure, until noon all three days, is to control movement during the refuge’s annual nuisance alligator take.