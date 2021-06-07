The Acadiana Cane Cutters are beginning their 10th season in the Texas Collegiate League, and they’ve set a goal of winning their first league championship.
The Cutters are usually always competitive though, and they appear to have a talented group this year with a mix of local talent along with some out-of-state players under first-year head coach Darien Dukes.
Dukes was on the staff last season and is really excited about this year’s team, which features a trio of UL Ragin’ Cajuns and multiple players from the Acadiana area.
“The goal is to win Mr. Richard (Chalmers) a championship in his 10th season,” said Dukes, whose Cutters will play the San Antonio Flying Chanclas at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the home opener at Fabacher Field. “We have a lot of local guys that are familiar with the field and have people wanting to come watch them. It’s going to be exciting. We’re looking forward to some good crowds and a good atmosphere.”
The Cutters are off to a bit of a slow start at 1-4, but they’ve seen consistent hitting and pitched a shutout in their first victory last Friday over the Amarillo Sod Squad.
“This is a very talented group,” Dukes said. “We struggled a little bit throwing strikes in our first three games, but everyone of our pitchers did better than they did the first time out. They’re super talented and have already thrown a shutout, and we’ve stayed in every ball game with our hitting.”
The Cutters’ leading hitter so far has been Delgado Community College infielder Ethan Lege, a local product who was a multi-sport star at Vermilion Catholic.
“Just seeing the kids take BP, I knew we’d be able to swing it,” Dukes said. “It’s going to be fun. Our top hitters so far have been Carson Jones, Will Veillon, Ethan Lege, Caleb Hill, Peyton Puckett and our catchers Chris Noble and Austin Trahan. We’re going to be good swinging the bat.”
While the pitching staff has been up and down so far, they have talented arms that Dukes is excited about, including Ragin’ Cajuns Chipper Menard and Austin Perrin.
“It’s going to come down to pitching,” Dukes said. “On the mound we have Davis Pratt, Beau Hebert, Will Hines, Chipper Menard and Andrew Cossio among others. Mr. Richard (Chalmers) has put together a talented team. They’re going to be fun to watch.”
The Cutters will also be getting players from LSU-Eunice, including dynamic infielder Peyton LeJeune, which should help boost their roster along with players from teams still in regionals.
“How fast we mesh as a team is key once we get everybody back,” Dukes said. “I think we’ll be really good. They play hard. We have some guys from Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech who are returning from regionals, so they’ll all be trickling in.”
The Cutters appear to have a strong roster overall.
“We’re going to have Andrew Cossio starting (Tuesday),” Dukes said. “He did fine in his last start. We’re 1-4, but we’ve hit a lot of line drives right at people. Nobody got frustrated offensively, it’s just part of baseball. We’ve been swinging it good. They’ve just got to get their feet wet on the mound, and they’ll be fine. It’s going to come down to pitching, and that’s true in every level of baseball.”