TUESDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
CATHOLIC HIGH FISHING RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Port Fourchon. Adult & Youth divisions. Tickets $80 ($100 after May 27). $50 & $100 Redfish Stringer, Mangrove Snapper, Red Snapper, Speckled Trout & Offshore Grand Slam calcuttas. Rig, Blue Water, Inshore divisions. Registration deadline/captain’s party 5-8:30 p.m., May 30. Weigh-in 4-6:30 p.m. May 31-June 1. Website: catholichigh.org.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Opening day of summer-long CCA Louisiana (S.T.A.R.) saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
SQUIRREL: Through May 26, statewide, private lands only. Daily bag limit 3. Open on some state WMAs, but closed on all federal lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 4—ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Bob Tabbert (337) 781-3650.
JUNE 5—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
JUNE 5-8–22nd SWOLLFEST FISHING RODEO: Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle. Admiral’s Party, June 5. Weigh-in 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 6-8. Master Board in Offshore, Deep Drop, Inshore & Kayak divisions; Lagniappe Board in Women’s and Children’s divisions & six awards in Overall category, including “Swollest” fish. Benefits Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital & Louisiana Cancer Care Coalition. Website: swollfest.com.
JUNE 7-8–16th CUT OFF FISHING CLUB RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Fourchon. Open to public. Weigh-in 4-6 p.m. June 7, 1-4 p.m. June 8. Tickets $20 adults, $15 12 & younger, includes meals. Nine inshore/offshore categories in Adult Division, special “most spots redfish” category & three categories in Children’s Division. Gift-card & door prizes. Live auction. Benefits South Lafourche High School scholarships. Call Roy Dubois (985) 693-7184/(985) 258-5110. Website: cutofffishingclub.com.
JUNE 8—NBAA SOUTH LOUISIANA BASS MAFIA TOURNAMENT: Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Two-angler teams. Entry fee $100. Annual membership $40. Second in 8-tournament series. Email: Darren Anders: darrenanders309@gmail.com.
JUNE 8—KISATCHIE FLY FISHERS SUMMER WORKSHOP: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., LDWF Woodworth Education Center, 665 Robinson Road, Woodworth. Fee free. Preregistration required. Website: kisatchiefly.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper season in state & federal waters and all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. The amberjack season is scheduled to reopen Aug. 1.
SPRING INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in for state inside waters from the eastern shore of South Pass west to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal, which includes the Barataria/Terrebonne basins, and the "double-rig line" in Breton and Chandeleur sounds; opens 6 a.m., May 27 in state inside waters from the Louisiana/Mississippi state line west to the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River (the Pontchartrain Basin), and state inside waters from the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal west to the Louisiana/Texas state line; open are state outside waters from northwest shore of Caillou Boca west to Freshwater Bayou.
