GRAND ISLE — Spurred on by improving morning weather conditions, anglers entered in the 94th annual Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo showed this longest-running fishing event in our country still had teeth and plenty of bites.
After fighting through heavy morning downpours across most of the rodeo’s fishing territory Thursday and Friday, Saturday’s final day produced lots of work at the Grand Isle Marina weighstation.
“We’ve been busy all day,” weighmaster Martin Bourgeois said. “First in the morning were the children, and they had a ball catching fish. There are lots of names on that leaderboard that weren’t there Friday.”
And it was the tarpon fleet that took the biggest bites.
While the Louisiana Tarpon Association has set its sights on tagging and releasing their quarry, some tarpon do succumb to the battle. That happened three times. Three tarpon were weighed, the largest a 165.4-pounder brought to the scales by Bert LeBouef Jr..
What stood tallest in Saturday’s calmer conditions was the tagged and released tarpon, 18 in all with 17 showing up on the final leaderboard.
The Big Game Division showed the least action, at least for Bourgeois and his crew with no blue marlin, bull dolphin nor wahoo showing up at the scales.
Yet, Ross Laris aboard the “C-Ya” tagged and released two blue marlin to set a rodeo record.
All told, most of the other 31 categories had changes on the final day with 17 categories getting first-place entries in the rodeo’s final hours.