HOUSTON — As the Southland Conference commissioner, one of Tom Burnett’s goals each fall is to steer as many of his 11 football-playing schools into the FCS playoffs and compete for a national title.

Last fall, getting regular-season champion Central Arkansas, Sam Houston State and Nicholls in the 24-team field was nice.

But, as Burnett pointed out at SLC media day Thursday, four would have been much better — a fact he said he’s still "struggling with" eight months later.

It would have made the 53-year-old Burnett sleep easier if McNeese State had also made the field after a solid 9-2 season. The Cowboys piled up nine wins in their final 10 outings after dropping a 37-35 thriller to Nicholls in Thibodaux in the season opener.

McNeese, which finished the season ranked 18th nationally in the FCS coaches poll, lost on the game’s final play when Nicholls kicked a 32-yard field goal. The Cowboys’ only other loss was a 47-14 setback at Central Arkansas.

“We’re not going to complain about getting three teams in the playoffs. We’ve done that a few times recently,” Burnett said. “To be fair, we’re getting exactly what we need. But McNeese belonged in the playoffs considering all they did wrong was lose on the last play of the game at Nicholls, which was a playoff team.

“They lost at Central Arkansas, a national seed, so I have a hard time finding what McNeese did wrong. They’re a proud program and very accomplished and very deserving. We felt they deserved that opportunity.”

The three bids tied the Southland for the third-most last season with the Big Sky and Southern Conference among the 10 leagues that get automatic bids. The Missouri Valley had five teams and the Colonial Athletic Association sent four.

The MVC contingent was led by powerhouse North Dakota State, which went on to claim its sixth national title in seven seasons in January.

Burnett said the solution to getting a fourth team in the playoffs is to return to an eight-game conference slate after implementing a nine-game schedule just three years ago in 2015.

The nine-game schedule was adopted partly because FCS commissioners, including Burnett, were pushing to get a 12th game added to the schedule permanently by the NCAA two years ago.

FCS schools have been limited to 11 games except in years when there are 13 weeks between Labor Day weekend and Thanksgiving. But NCAA presidents shot down the 12-game proposal in Jan. 2017.

Hamstrung by that vote, Burnett said the alternative is to play eight games in the league starting with the 2021 season. He said SLC schools are already scheduled out through 2020.

“The (nine-game schedule) has limited some of our nonconference opportunities against FCS competition, which the football committee takes into consideration greatly,” he said. “We will soon present to the membership 2021 and 2022 schedules to have eight conference games. We’re going to see how that works in the future.”

Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe endorses the eight-game schedule while noting McNeese should have been in the playoffs as well.

“Absolutely, they belonged,” he said. “They were one of the best teams in our conference and one of the best teams in the country. You can’t go through (a season) and win nine games and get left out in a good conference.

“They definitely deserved to be in. It came down to one play, one kick that kept them out. … That shouldn’t take away from what they did the whole season.”

One year later, McNeese coach Lance Guidry is in favor of going back to the eight-game schedule because it would give SLC schools a chance to strengthen their schedules against a team from another quality conference.

“It might help because you can play one money game against an FBS school, one game against a smaller FCS team or Division II team and maybe one team from North Dakota State’s league,” he said. “That might make a difference.”