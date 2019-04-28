You don’t have to explain to the folks in Acadiana what a rougarou is.
Stories about the legendary swamp monster have been around for decades.
And now, they know who The Rougarou is too.
Promoting his nickname, New Orleans-born Regis Prograis paid homage to his Louisiana roots late Saturday night, donning his custom-made rougarou mask to make his approach to the ring before his WBA super lightweight title bout and World Boxing Super Series semifinal against Kiryl Relikh in the Cajundome.
Prograis, who lives and trains in Houston, even had his 7-year-old son, Ray, with him, wearing a matching rougarou outfit — a little something extra for the fans, Regis explained later.
Then, Prograis went out and added to his own building legend, stopping the Belarusian in the sixth round to earn his first world title before a crowd which chanted “Rougarou, Rougarou,” whenever Prograis had a lull.
Which wasn’t often.
Prograis (24-0, 20-0 KO) floored Relikh (23-3) late in the first round when the champion inexplicably broke off the action, possibly because of an injured right arm. Then he opened up a cut on the bridge of Relikh’s nose in the second round that continued to bleed throughout, used his defense to slip off the ropes and even out of the corner a couple of times in the next three rounds and finally started landing unanswered shots in the sixth, prompting Chico Rivas, Relikh’s trainer, to call things off midway through.
“That was probably one of the most impressive statements I’ve ever seen in a professional boxing ring,” WBSS president Kalle Sauerland said. “That wasn’t a sparring partner Regis was going against; it was Kiryl Relikh, a super champion.
“Regis put on a brutal master class. Tonight he showed why he’s the No. 1 seed in the tournament.”
Sauerland had better hope Prograis stays that way.
Prograis advances to the WBSS championship bout for the Ali Trophy against the winner of the May 18 bout between IBF champion Ivan Baranchyk and Joshua Taylor on May 18 in Taylor’s home turf of Glasgow, Scotland.
When and where the tournament title fight will be held remains to be seen. Saudi Arabia and London in either October or November have been mentioned; Prograis was holding out Saturday for New Orleans, although that seems unlikely.
Moreover, financial problems facing Comosa AG, the WBSS’ parent company, forced a two-month delay in the semifinals and combed what was supposed to be six separate shows for the semifinals of the three-division tournament into three. That has fueled speculation that the finals might be in jeopardy unless DAZN, the streaming service which owns the tournament’s media rights, steps up.
Sauerland assured Saturday that the finals would go on, and Lou DiBella, Prograis’ promoter who sat next to Sauerland during the post fight news conference, indicated his fighter would be there, although he had earlier said winning a belt was the main thing.
Prograis was praising the tournament format Saturday.
“This is the best fighting the best,” he said. “This man right here (Relikh) is a champion.
“I want to keep fighting nothing but good opponents. At the end of the day, people judge you by who you fight.”
Regardless, at age 30 Prograis has continued to establish himself as not only the best fighter in the world at 140 pounds (a unification bout against WBC champion Jose Ramirez after the tournament final would confirm that) but among the elite in any weight class.
That would put Prograis in line for some mega-paydays; he reportedly received seven figures for winning Saturday.
“I’ve worked with a lot of world-class fighters,” DiBella said. “This kid has a special talent.
“He’s impossible to hit, but he also loves to right and hurt his opponent when he sees the opportunity. He’s as exciting as they come.”
Certainly Prograis has demonstrated the ability to win in a variety of styles — quick knockouts (his five fights before an eighth-round knockout of Juan Jose Velasco in July lasted an average of 2.0 rounds), going the distance (as he did with 12-round decision against Terry Flanagan in the WBSS quarterfinals in October) or displaying his defensive skills as he Saturday.
“I can do whatever I feel like doing,” Prograis said. “Every time I have another fight and I’m in the gym sparring, I know I can do so many other things.
“Coming out tonight, I was thinking, ‘Don’t get touched.’ So I decided to get slippery and stuff like that, and it was working.”
The only thing Prograis has never experienced as a pro is trouble, and he wasn’t close to that Saturday.
The first-round knockdown, however it came, hurt Relikh, whose only two previous losses had been close decisions.
Once the cut was open, Prograis, who was a 1/6 favorite, repeatedly went back for the nose. In the end, after tiring the Belarusian out with his defense, the only thing that prevented at least another knockdown was Rivas saving his fighter.
“It just wasn’t my guy’s night,” Rivas said. “We have all the respect in the world for Regis Prograis.
“He showed why he deserves to be a champion.”
And now, Prograis is in line to hold a second belt (three, if you count the WBC “Diamond” title which was a consolation prize for being ducked by Ramirez last year) with plans to go up to welterweight after he has conquered all at 140.
But Saturday was for celebrating winning that first one.
“I started boxing when I was 17 with the dream of becoming a world champion,” Prograis said. “Now I am one, and it happened right here in Lafayette, Louisiana.
“No matter what else happens, this my legacy and nobody can take this away from me.”
Not even, most likely, a rougarou.