BROUSSARD — After two weather delays, it only took six minutes to decide the Louisiana Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur Championship Sunday.
Actually, it took only one shot, when Brandon Aydlett’s tee shot on the fourth playoff hole found the bulkhead and the water on Le Triomphe’s treacherous par-three eighth hole.
That allowed Hank Shaheen to play it safe, and his bogey on the hole stood up to give him the title in the 27th edition of the state’s premier amateur event for players age 25 and over.
Shaheen, who began the day seven strokes behind second-round leader Todd McPherson, had his shot on the final playoff hole go left into a valley behind the eighth green. Aydlett’s penalty drop left him hitting his third shot within 8 feet, but he slid that one by the right edge, allowing Shaheen two putts for the title.
He admitted he played it too safe on what became the final hole.
“That’s what got me,” said the DeQuincy native. “I tried to play the middle of the green with a little fade instead of my normal shot and I double-crossed myself and put it left. I didn’t expect Brandon to make a five, that’s for sure.”
Aydlett, who was three back entering the final round, made a series of solid putts at the end of regulation and in the playoff before his errant tee shot on what became the final hole.
“Just didn’t make a good swing there,” said Metairie native Aydlett, who won the LGA’s State Amateur in June at Oakbourne and was going for a rare “double” of the state’s top two amateur events. “I got off to a great start today, and after that I just didn’t have my best stuff, kind of scrambled and got it around. It was good to be there and good to have a chance.”
Aydlett had rolled in a clutch 30-foot par putt on the third playoff hole to stay alive, and Shaheen rolled in a six-footer for par moments later as thunder boomed and rain started to pelt the 6,847-yard Le Triomphe layout.
That sent the remaining two players into the clubhouse for the second time — the players were pulled off the course for 23 minutes due to lightning earlier in the afternoon — and Shaheen and Aydlett waited as rain drenched the course. The par-four 18th, where the first three playoff holes were held, was too wet when the lightning and rain stopped after a one-hour delay, and LGA officials moved the playoff to the par-three eighth hole where the tee and green were relatively dry.
Shaheen, who did not play college golf and didn’t take up the game until age 19, could have won last year’s Mid-Am title at City Park in New Orleans, but he four-putted the final hole to finish one shot behind eventual winner Seth Dufrene and four-time winner Patrick Christovich. Dufrene, ironically, had to also go four playoff holes to win last year’s event.
Shaheen also finished third by two shots in 2015 at TPC Louisiana when Aydlett won the title, and finished fifth in 2014 at Squire Creek in Ruston.
He and Aydlett had tied at eight-under 208 through 54 holes, with Shaheen posting a seven-under 65 to get to that point, and the two were in a three-man playoff with James Fuselier of LaPlace. But Fuselier found the left-side fairway bunker off the 18th tee on the first playoff hole, was short with his second shot and ended up with an eliminating bogey.
Shaheen could have finished the playoff on that first hole, but a four-foot birdie putt slid past. On the second playoff hole, Aydlett had a booming drive but had a 10-foot birdie putt burn the right lip and Shaheen calmly rolled in a four-foot par putt to send it to the third extra hole.
Aydlett pushed his drive into the left-side water hazard on that third hole as the weather began deteriorating and was well short with his third after the drop. But as the rain fell, he rolled in the 30-footer that kept the playoff going.
That all came after Shaheen’s stellar final round that included six birdies and eagles at the par-five first hole and the par-five 14th. He had three bogeys in his first seven holes but was seven under over his final 11 holes while playing two groups ahead of the leaders.
“I shot 11 under on the back for the three rounds,” he said. “I was checking the leader board, and when I got it to seven (under) it still had me at three, so they didn’t know I was there. I figured if I could get in at eight and they still had to play 18, I had a chance.”
His eagle at the 14th got him to seven-under and a birdie at the par-four 17th wound up getting him into the playoff when Aydlett and Fuselier both parred the final three holes. Fuselier held the lead at the 15th after two early birdies on the back side, but bogeyed the 15th to slip back to eight-under.
McPherson, whose eight-under 64 had given him the three-shot lead entering the final round, finished with a 74 and was two strokes back at 210, while former UL-Lafayette standout Andrew Noto finished with a 70 and was fifth at 213.