Just weeks before the delayed start to the 2020 Texas Collegiate League season on June 30, the league announced an expansion to 10 teams Thursday.
The 2020 TCL league standings will now consist of the Acadiana Cane Cutters, the Brazos Valley Bombers from College Station, the Texarkana Twins, the Victory Generals, as well as five minor league organizations from double-A franchises Amarillo, Frisco, Tulsa and triple-A clubs from San Antonio and Round Rock.
“We are eager to get back to baseball,” Cane Cutters owner Richard Chalmers said in a statement. “With the news of the league’s expansion to 10 teams, it brings a new level of excitement to our league and Cane Cutter fans. We hope to see everyone at Fabacher Field on opening night.”
The teams will be divided into two divisions.The North Division will include Amarillo’s two teams, Frisco, Tulsa, and Texarkana, while the South Division will include Acadiana, Round Rock, San Antonio, Brazos Valley, and Victoria.
“I look forward to getting our guys in here and getting back on the field," Cane Cutters coach Ricky VanAsselberg said. "We have a talented roster that represents over 15 colleges/universities across the country. In over 25 years of experience in baseball, this is a very unique situation."
Each team will play a total of 30 regular-season games – 15 in their home city and 15 on the road – followed by a postseason. The postseason format will begin with a three-game divisional series played by the top two seeds from each division. The winner of each division will then face off in a winner-take-all championship game for the Gerald Haddock Trophy.
The Cane Cutters' season opener will be Tuesday, June 30 at home against Victoria.