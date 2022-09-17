Louisiana’s National Hunting & Fishing Day

Saturday, Sept. 24

-Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

-Woodworth Shooting Range, 661 Robinson Bridge Road, Woodworth, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

-Bodcau WMA Shooting Range, 168 Ben Durden Road, Haughton, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

-U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge, 480 Richmond Place Drive, Monroe, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Clean Out Your Freezer Day

Hunters for the Hungry’s Sunday, Sept. 25 Clean Out Your Freezer Day schedule, sites and times:

Acadiana Area, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

-Cajun Field, 2351 West Congress Street, Lafayette

-Chops Specialty Meats, 1019 Albertson Parkway, Broussard

-Eunice Fire Station, 100 Park Avenue, Eunice

-First Assembly of God Church, 3555 Verot School Road, Youngsville

-Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Road, Opelousas

Baton Rouge Area, 1-4 p.m.

-Bass Pro Shops, Range Avenue at Interstate 12, Denham Springs

-Baton Rouge Fire stations, 835 Sharp Road & 5758 Claycut Road

-Bowie Outfitters, 8630 Perkins RoadMike the Tiger’s Cage, LSU

-CCA Louisiana office, 12241 Industriplex Boulevard

-Cabela's, La. 30 at Interstate 10, Gonzales

-Central Fire Station, 11646 Sullivan Road, Central City

-Feliciana Seafood, U.S. 61-North, St. Francisville

-The Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena Street, Clinton

-St. George Fire stations, 7027 Antioch Road, 16415 George O'Neal Lane & 9214 Jefferson Highway

-Zachary Fire Station, 4525 Main Street, Zachary

CENLA, 1-4 p.m.

-Giles Hyundai, 3220 MacArthur Drive, Alexandria

-Red River Bank, 1412 Centre Court Drive, Alexandria

-Washington Street Hope Center, 118 South Washington Street, Marksville

Lake Charles, 1-4 p.m.

-Pathology Lab/Lake Street entrance, 830 Bayou Pines West

Metairie, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

-Puglia Sporting Goods, 1925 Veterans Memorial Boulevard

Northshore, 1-4 p.m.

-Pyre Provisions, Suite 100, 70437 La. 21, Covinton

-Southside Cafe Pavilion, 3154 Pontchartrain, Slidell

For locations in Minden, Monroe, Natchitoches, Ruston & Shreveport, go to H4H website: cleanoutyourfreezer.com

