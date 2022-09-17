Louisiana’s National Hunting & Fishing Day
Saturday, Sept. 24
-Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
-Woodworth Shooting Range, 661 Robinson Bridge Road, Woodworth, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
-Bodcau WMA Shooting Range, 168 Ben Durden Road, Haughton, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
-U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge, 480 Richmond Place Drive, Monroe, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Clean Out Your Freezer Day
Hunters for the Hungry’s Sunday, Sept. 25 Clean Out Your Freezer Day schedule, sites and times:
Acadiana Area, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
-Cajun Field, 2351 West Congress Street, Lafayette
-Chops Specialty Meats, 1019 Albertson Parkway, Broussard
-Eunice Fire Station, 100 Park Avenue, Eunice
-First Assembly of God Church, 3555 Verot School Road, Youngsville
-Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Road, Opelousas
Baton Rouge Area, 1-4 p.m.
-Bass Pro Shops, Range Avenue at Interstate 12, Denham Springs
-Baton Rouge Fire stations, 835 Sharp Road & 5758 Claycut Road
-Bowie Outfitters, 8630 Perkins RoadMike the Tiger’s Cage, LSU
-CCA Louisiana office, 12241 Industriplex Boulevard
-Cabela's, La. 30 at Interstate 10, Gonzales
-Central Fire Station, 11646 Sullivan Road, Central City
-Feliciana Seafood, U.S. 61-North, St. Francisville
-The Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena Street, Clinton
-St. George Fire stations, 7027 Antioch Road, 16415 George O'Neal Lane & 9214 Jefferson Highway
-Zachary Fire Station, 4525 Main Street, Zachary
CENLA, 1-4 p.m.
-Giles Hyundai, 3220 MacArthur Drive, Alexandria
-Red River Bank, 1412 Centre Court Drive, Alexandria
-Washington Street Hope Center, 118 South Washington Street, Marksville
Lake Charles, 1-4 p.m.
-Pathology Lab/Lake Street entrance, 830 Bayou Pines West
Metairie, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
-Puglia Sporting Goods, 1925 Veterans Memorial Boulevard
Northshore, 1-4 p.m.
-Pyre Provisions, Suite 100, 70437 La. 21, Covinton
-Southside Cafe Pavilion, 3154 Pontchartrain, Slidell
For locations in Minden, Monroe, Natchitoches, Ruston & Shreveport, go to H4H website: cleanoutyourfreezer.com