ChitimachaOpen.032612 Advocate staff photo by Bryan Tuck. Photo shot on 3/25/12. Chitimacha Louisiana Open winner Casey Wittenberg tees off during the final round Sunday in Youngsville. MAGS OUT/ INTERNET OUT/ ONLINE OUT/ NO SALES/ TV OUT/ FOREIGN OUT/ LOUISIANA BUSINESS INC. OUT (INCLUDING GREATER BATON ROUGE BUSINESS REPORT, 225, 10/12, INREGISTER, LBI CUSTOM PUBLICATIONS)