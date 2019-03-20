BROUSSARD — Casey Wittenberg is one of only two players who have claimed the trophy and the oversized $99,000 check twice in the 27-year history of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
He’ll be going for three, matching his victories in 2012 and 2017, as one of three former champions in the field when the $550,000 Web.com Tour event kicks off Thursday at Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club. His 24-under-par 260 score in 2012 still stands as a tournament record and was good enough to win the title by a stunning eight shots — the largest margin on the Web.com Tour since 2011.
Two years ago, his 21-under 263 score was the second-lowest in tournament history and was good enough for a two-stroke margin. So Wittenberg is more than qualified to talk about what it takes to score well on the 7,067-yard par-71 layout that is the third-longest running course on Tour.
“If you play the par threes well, and play 13 and 14 well, you really do have a chance,” he said. “With the par fives, depending on the wind direction and how hard it blows, a lot of guys can shoot low scores. It’s being able to make it through that 13-14 stretch, and then hanging in there on some of the par-threes with the crosswinds and not making bogeys. That’s the key to playing good out here.”
Le Triomphe’s par-fives are where most of the 144-player field will look to attack when play begins at 7:20 a.m. Thursday off both the Nos. 1 and 10 tees. The three front-side par-fives — the 548-yard 1st, the 560-yard fifth and the 556-yard 7th — all played almost a half-stroke under par for the field last year with the 7th giving up 20 eagles and 230 birdies compared to only 125 pars.
Wittenberg played the four par-fives in a combined 12-under-par in 2012 when he took his first win, and also played the par-fives in 10-under two years ago in joining former U.S. Ryder Cup player Brett Wetterich as the only two-time Louisiana Open winners.
But it’s the par-four 13th and 14th that have been pivotal in many previous Opens. They have combined as the toughest two-hole stretch on the entire Web.com Tour in each of the past two seasons — the legendary “Gator’s Jaw” 13th because of the close-by trouble on both sides and the 14th because of its length (it plays at a par-five the other 51 weeks out of the year).
They’ve posed no problem for Wittenberg. The Memphis native, Oklahoma State graduate and 15-year touring pro – and son and grandson of former LSU collegiate golf standouts — had rare back-to-back birdie pair in 2012’s third round and never had worse than par on the two holes in both of his Open victories.
As for the par-threes, Wittenberg had five birdies in each of those winning years, with only one par-three bogey in his eight rounds in 2012 and 2017. In fact, Wittenberg had only two bogeys all week in each of those seasons.
“Every year’s a different challenge here,” he said. “The first year I won here, the course was almost under water. The second time, the course was really firm. It’ll be interesting to see, the weather’s going to be great so the scores will be low.”
Low scores have been the norm in the Chitimacha Louisiana Open’s 27 previous years. Argentinian Julian Etulain, now on the PGA Tour with seven made cuts in 10 outings this year, won last year’s event with a 19-under 265 score, becoming the second Argentina native to win the Open title.
The first, Fabian Gomez in 2010, is one of three former champions in this year’s field. Along with two-time winner Wittenberg, lefthander Edward Loar is looking to match his 2013 victory.
The Louisiana Open is the sixth of 27 tournaments on this year’s Web.com Tour, and four of the five previous winners will be in action when championship play begins Thursday. The 144-player field will be cut to the low 65 and ties following Friday’s second round, with Saturday’s third round set as “College Day” with players and fans encouraged to wear their college colors, and Sunday’s round as “Pink Day” honoring breast cancer awareness.
Former PGA Tour member Mark Hubbard won the Tour’s most recent event at the Suncoast Classic in Florida. Winners on the Web.com Tour’s early-season “international” segment in this week’s field include Zecheng “Marty” Dou (Bahamas Great Exuma Classic), Rafael Campos (Bahamas Great Abaco Classic) and Michael Gligic (Panama Championship).
The most instantly recognizable names in the field, though, are former Masters champion Mike Weir and former U.S. Ryder Cup teamer Boo Weekley.
Weir, unquestionably the most successful Canadian golfer in history with eight PGA Tour wins, and this week named as an assistant captain for next year’s European Ryder Cup team, is making his first-ever Acadiana appearance. Weir, who won the 2003 Masters title and has earned more than $22 million on Tour, is playing several Web.com Tour events as part of an eligibility category that allows former PGA Tour members age 48-49 to prepare for the Champions Tour.
Weekley, who played in the Louisiana Open four times from 2002-05 and had two top-20 finishes, went from there to becoming one of the PGA Tour’s most popular players. A three-time PGA Tour winner, he became a star on the 2008 U.S. Ryder Cup team. The 45-year-old is working his way back from medical issues that included elbow surgery in 2017, which led to the discovery of a cancerous tumor in his shoulder that also required surgery and treatments.
Wittenberg has fought health issues of his own, with a persistent bad back limiting his Tour schedule. But playing in the Web.com Tour’s early-season southern swing is a significant plus.
“I’m comfortable in the South,” he said. “We really don’t get to play that many tournaments in the South (the tour makes no southern stops after the early-June BMW Charity Classic in South Carolina). I grew up on Bermuda grass greens, and every now and then I can kind of get it rolling. And this has been a great place for me.”
Wittenberg said that local knowledge helps, especially when the persistent winds kick up and when a particular part of his game gets balky – as it did when he won in 2017.
“I was driving it terrible,” he said. “I only hit four drivers the entire week, the only time I hit driver was off the first tee every day. I hit 3-wood on every other hole. I got fortunate because the course was really dry and it was really windy so I could get away with it. It was something we laughed about, winning a golf tournament just hitting a 3-wood. It’ll be a little different this week … you’ll have to hit driver this week to score well.”
Lafayette’s Brian Rowell, who lives in the Le Triomphe development, is making his seventh Chitimacha Louisiana Open appearance and has made the cut in four of his six appearances. Others with local ties include Hammond’s Grady Brame, Jr., a Monday qualifier for the second straight year who finished in the top 40 last year, former LSU All-American and 2017 Web.com winner Ben Taylor of London, England, fellow LSU products Zach Wright of Baton Rouge and Monday qualifier Jacob Bergeron of Slidell.
Also in the field is former Lafayette resident and Web.com Tour member Matt Gilchrest, who has a unique history with the Louisiana Open. He was a tournament volunteer in his pre-teen years and at age 12 was the walking scorer in the final group in 2007 for eventual champion Skip Kendall.
The Louisiana Open is one of only two PGA Tour-sanctioned events in Louisiana along with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and has been a part of the Web.com Tour since 1992. Daily tickets for the tournament are $10 and are available at the gate. Sky box passes are available for $65 and clubhouse passes are $40 and are good for the entire tournament.
The Web.com Tour is the “Path to the PGA Tour,” and this year PGA Tour cards will be awarded to the top 25 finishers on the regular-season points list. Another 25 PGA Tour cards will be awarded through the three-event Web.com Tour finals in August, events that bring together the top 75 players on the Tour’s points list and players ranked Nos. 126-200 on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 21 Championship First Round, 7:20 a.m.
Friday, March 22 Championship Second Round, 7:20 a.m.
Field cut to low 65 and ties following second round
Saturday, March 23 Championship Third Round, time TBA
Sunday, March 24 Championship Final Round, time TBA
Trophy and check presentations, 18th green following final round