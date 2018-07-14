Regis Prograis already had incentive to successfully defend his WBC interim super lightweight title Saturday night at Lakefront Arena.
He was fighting in his hometown. A crowd of 3,615 watched Prograis defeat Juan Jose Velasco in an eight-round TKO, and he wanted to make New Orleans proud.
“Good thing I won,” Prograis said. “I couldn’t lose in New Orleans. I told my partners that if I lose, here, I’m not coming back. I’m definitely guaranteeing you that.”
One other thing: Prograis had already bought nonrefundable tickets to Moscow.
The trip to Russia is to announce the pairings Friday for the World Boxing Super Series, an eight-man tournament featuring most of the best 140-pounders. Saturday’s winner was guaranteed a berth in the series.
Ranked No. 2, the highest of anyone in the tournament, Prograis will be considered the favorite.
Juan Ramirez, who shares the WBC title with Prograis, is skipping the tournament but is expected to be there to meet Prograis (22-0, 19 KOs), or whoever should win it a year or so from now.
Prograis’ fight Saturday was the second-longest of his career, topped only by an eight-round decision against Abel Ramos in December 2015.
This one lasted until 1:59 of the eighth when Herman Cascedo, Velasco’s trainer, signaled to stop the fight just as the previously undefeated Argentine (20-1) was going to the canvas for the third time in the round and fifth time in the fight.
“Regis did his job, hitting him with body shots and taking the fight out of him,” Cascedo said. “It’s that plain and simple.
“I told Juan before the eighth round to go out there and if was going to go down, to go down swinging. He was still trying at the end.”
That he was.
But Prograis was dominant from the start, despite showing a few marks and swells around his right eye.
“I’m glad I prepared the way I did,” Prograis said. “This dude was unknown, but he was coming to fight. You might think he was a slack fighter, but he wasn’t that at all.”
Prograis also credited Velasco for defending against Prograis’ normally effective jabs, making him go to the body more than might have been expected.
“I was trying to set him with the jab, but he was countering me with big right hands,” Prograis said. “It’s like checkers — you’ve got to know what he’s trying to do, too.”
However, those body shots took their toll — especially a left in the fifth round that sent Velasco to the canvas. For a moment, the fight looked like it might end there.
“I hit him in the body, but the dude was tough,” Prograis said. “You’ve got to give him his props.”
Indeed, Velasco recovered, and the sixth round was Prograis’ least aggressive of the fight.
Another body shot, this one shorter but to the same area, dropped Velasco in the seventh. But again, he got up.
“He was protecting his ribs a little more,” Prograis said. “That’s what was making it harder. I had him hurt, but I still had to watch out for him.”
There was no reprieve in the eighth.
Yet another body shot floored Velasco early in the round, and shortly after he got to his feet, a left to top of his head dropped him again.
As Cascedo told him, Velasco got up swinging, but with little effect, as Prograis staggered him with about 10 straight punches before the fight was stopped.
“This was a tough fight,” Prograis said. “But I got the job done, which was getting another knockout on my record and bringing in the city out.”
Prograis added that going longer than most expected — his past five fights lasted a total of 10 rounds — was good for him.
“I really need this,” he said. “This was a perfect opponent for me. He was undefeated; he was tough; and he gave me a good hard fight.”
Cascedo, conceding that Prograis was by far the better fighter Saturday (Velasco was No. 51 in the UBO computer rankings despite being 20-0), indicated that Prograis would have to get much better to keep advancing.
“I don’t know if he can step up to 147 (welterweight) and do the same, and at 140 he’s limited,” Cascedo said. “He’s got a lot to learn.
“He didn’t jab well, and he needs to learn more defense. You can’t give those things away at the elite level.”
Prograis said anyone can get better, but he took exception.
“I can go always go back to the drawing board and change some things,” he said. “And I might change up my style a little bit. But mainly, that’s just what his trainer is saying.”
Besides, who’s going to Moscow?