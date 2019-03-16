SUNDAY
LOUISIANA SPORTSMAN SHOW: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales. Admission $8, kids free Sunday. Website: louisianasportsmanshow.com.
39TH KIWANIS OPEN FISHING TOURNAMENT: 3 p.m. weigh-in, Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads.
49th BASSMASTER CLASSIC: Final day, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tennessee. 52 qualified anglers, $1 million purse. Live weigh-in website: bassmaster.com.
TUESDAY
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 East Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL SHRIMP ADVISORY PANEL PUBLIC HEARING: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (CST), Suite 200, 4107 W. Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Shrimp Amendment 18: Modifying the Shrimp Effort Threshold, including new stock assessments for brown, white & pink shrimp. Webinar available. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
SATURDAY
MARSH MADNESS KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Coco Marina, Cocodrie. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Entry fee $30. Tackle exchange format. Minimum top 3 payout. Heaviest stringer 2 slot reds, optional trout calcutta. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
TEXAS FLY FISHING & BREW FESTIVAL: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Plano Center, Plano, Texas. Admission $20 (under 17 free). Exhibitors, seminars, casting clinics, fly tying, microbrew tasting. Guest speakers: Ed Jaworoski, Dave Whitlock, Debbie Hanson, Lucas Bissett. Website: txflyfishingfestival.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
TURKEY: March 30-31, special youth/physically challenged hunters weekend. Private lands & some state wildlife management areas.
AROUND THE CORNER
MARCH 24— SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
MARCH 25–RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Bluebonnet Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
MARCH 27—LOUISIANA SPORTSMEN’S COALITION PUBLIC MEETING: 7 p.m., Cajun Outboards, La. 1, Addis. LaSC is campaigning to open all waters to the public.
MARCH 28—WIN HAWKINS OAK GROVE HUNTING CLUB TRIBUTE & DU SPONSOR BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Ducks Unlimited dinner, raffles, live/silent auctions. Call Zac Brown (225) 573-4030 , Trey Cloud (225) 405-6987. Website: ducks.org.
MARCH 28—SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL-LOUISIANA CHAPTER MEETING: 6 p.m., Andrea’s Restaurant, 3100 19th Street, Metairie. Dinner $35. Email Jason Matherne: navigator28@hotmail.com by 5 p.m. March 25.
MARCH 29—FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
MARCH 28–NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
MARCH 30–72nd Annual NEW ORLEANS CITY PARK RODEO & FISHTIVAL: 6:30-11 a.m. 6 a.m. registration. Entry fee $10 adults, $5 12 and under. Categories: Bass (reel and fly rod), Junior anglers, Kayak, Rio Grande Team. “Boats on the Bayou” Kayak Tournament. Casting contests, educational exhibits, fly tying, food and drinks. Call Kaye Florane (504) 483-9415. Website: neworleanscitypark.com.
MARCH 30–CENLA FLY FISHING 101: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Booker-Fowler Hatchery, 10 Joan Stokes Road, Forest Hill. Open to public. No fee. Preregistration requested. Hands-on casting, leaders, knots instruction. Refreshments provided. Kisatchie Fly Fishers event. Call Glen Cormier (318) 793-5855. Website: kisatchiefly.org.
MARCH 30–6th CRAPPIE FEST: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Lake Fork Trophy Lures, Lake Fork, Texas. Entry fee $75 per entrant (under 18 free). Open to public. Heaviest “legal” crappie caught from boat, kayak or bank. Crappie Anglers of Texas event. Benefits National Ovarian Cancer Coalition. Website: crappieanglersoftexas.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: All inshore areas closed except open waters (double-rig line) in Breton and Chandeleur Sounds. All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line remain open.
