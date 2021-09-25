Sunday, Sept. 26, is the annual Clean Out Your Freezer Day. The Hunters for the Hungry collection sites include:

-Baton Rouge area, 1-4 p.m. for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

Mike the Tiger’s cage, LSU

Bowie Outfitters, 8630 Perkins Road

CCA Louisiana, 12241 Industriplex

Fire stations, 835 Sharp Road & 5758 Claycut Road

St. George Fire stations, 7027 Antioch Road, 9214 Jefferson Highway & 16415 George O’Neal Lane; Central Fire Station, 11646 Sullivan Road

Zachary Fire Station, 4525 Main Street

Cabela’s, Gonzales

Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs

Feliciana Seafood, U.S. 61, St. Francisville

Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena Street, Clinton. Donations will go to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

-Acadiana area, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for The Refinery Mission

Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress Street, Lafayette

Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Road, Opelousas

First Assembly of God, 3555 Verot School Road, Youngsville

Chops Specialty Meats, 1019 Albertson Parkway, Broussard

Eunice Fire Station, 100 Park Avenue, Eunice

MC Taxidermy, 3829 NW Evangeline Thruway, Carencro.

-North Shore, 1-4 p.m, for Second Harvest Food Bank

Pyre Provisions, Suite 100, 70437 La. 21, Covington

