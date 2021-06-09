The Acadiana Cane Cutters entered their home opener with a 1-4 record, but a return to the friendly confines of Fabacher Field was just what they needed.
The Cutters were facing the first-place San Antonio Flying Chanclas, who they struggled against last week on a road trip in Texas.
But the Cutters showed plenty of promise for the rest of the summer and gained some redemption in the process with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night, displaying both quality hitting and effective pitching.
The Cutters’ roster has several familiar local faces and is very talented according to head coach Darien Dukes, and that talent came out to play in the home opener.
“The home opener, it kind of gets word around town that these guys are pretty good,” Dukes said. “They’re real talented. When we get good pitching, we’re going to be tough to beat. Any win is huge, but to come in here in the opening game of the homestand, to get a win like that is huge.”
The Cutters used four different pitchers after starter Andrew Cossio only went three innings, but the three relievers delivered two innings each, highlighted by local product Chipper Menard striking out four batters.
“I told the relievers when I went out there and got them, that your job is to give us a chance to win,” Dukes siad. “Every pitcher we threw tonight gave us a chance to win. That’s all we can ask. He (Chipper Menard) looked good. That’s the old Chipper right there. He gets after it. It was a total group effort from the pitchers.”
While the Cutters’ bats didn’t destroy the Flying Chanclas pitching, they did what they needed to do and were led by right fielder Peyton Puckett, who was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs.
“(Peyton) Puckett had a big game,” Dukes said. “Really the stolen base there at the end kind of ignited things. When we get some movement on the bases or get guys on the bases where we can get some movement, good things happen.”
The Cutters were only up 3-2 heading into the eighth, but they got a couple of valuable insurance runs sparked by Ethan Lege stealing second after getting hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.
“They (insurance runs) were huge,” Dukes said. “It’s a lot easier to go into the last inning for the pitcher when you’re up three as compared to being up one, and then every pitch is a crucial pitch.
"He (Lege) is an athlete, it’s a joy to watch him play. He plays hard every single pitch, every game, every at-bat. When you say that about him on the baseball field, that’s saying a lot.”
The Cutters are now 2-4 on the season and will face the Flying Chanclas twice more before facing a Texas Collegiate League powerhouse in the Brazos Valley Bombers for two games this weekend.
“We have them (San Antonio) two more games,” Dukes said. “I’m not sure who coach Hires is going to throw tomorrow, but it’ll be somebody fun. Hopefully we can get five innings out of our starter.
"That’s what we like to try to do, keep them 14 pitches in an inning so we can get five out of them. We’re starting to mesh. We might do something different in the lineup, I haven’t sat down and thought about it yet.”
It was overall a successful home opener for the Cutters, who have a lot to look forward to with several big names yet to arrive due to college postseason runs.
“The new guys should be here this weekend, and they’ll be here for the rest of the season,” Dukes said. “We’ve got some exciting guys coming, Logan McLeod from (Louisiana) Tech, (Peyton) LeJeune from LSUE, they just won a championship. We’re going to be good."