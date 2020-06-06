I would be telling you a lie if I said I had a traumatic experience with law enforcement during my childhood. I would also be lying if I said my perspective hasn't been tweaked since I grew into adulthood.
This is a tale of two stories.
First, let's back up a bit.
I grew up in north Baton Rouge. I'm no stranger to the flash of blue and red lights throughout the neighborhood, and the caution tape marking off a potential crime scene.
But I had a unique situation coming into my preteen years, one that allowed me to have a different perception of our men in blue.
I knew since I was 4 that I wanted to play basketball. I had open-heart surgery when I was a newborn, so I didn't get to play a competitive team sport until my family convinced my mom it was OK, despite what the doctors said in the beginning.
With my condition, I was supposed to be mentally and physically slower than the average child. I'd like to think I mostly proved them wrong.
Once my mother realized she couldn't tear me away from a basketball, she learned to embrace it. She signed me up for AAU summer league basketball at 11.
Over the next six years, three of my basketball coaches were police officers — young black men who would clock out after long, exhausting shifts and mentor, motivate and push us to be great in a hot gym at the old police academy building on South Boulevard.
They invited us and our parents to their homes for cookouts, and they invited us to church.
Over the years, we had many ups and downs as a team. We traveled as far as North Carolina and Orlando, Florida, for tournaments. And we won a national championship together in high school along the way.
We were the Bayou Angels. And Riley Harbor, Menard Dillard and Felton Thornton were our role models, men who cared deeply about us and our futures. They even helped several of us get into college. These men helped shape my life so much. I was so fortunate: I didn't even have to think the possibility of police brutality was a thing.
Fast-forward to age 18. It was 2009.
I was traveling back home from Ruston, where I played college basketball at Louisiana Tech. I was pulled over for allegedly going 3 mph over the speed limit in one of those small speed-trap towns (at the time, I thought that was so outrageous as the speed limit sign changes by five mph every few miles or so). I'm sure a lot of us have been there before.
But this was a first for me. When I got pulled over, the first thing I did was call my mother. I was noticeably upset. My mom told me to calm down. I didn't.
In my childhood experiences with the police, I was allowed to show my emotions if something bothered me. That's what basketball is all about, right? Living in the moment, protesting a call, hyping the crowd up.
But this wasn't the basketball court. This was a small town in middle-of-nowhere Louisiana, and this cop didn't know me from anyone.
As I angrily disputed the ticket to the officer, I heard my mom through the phone speaker, getting louder, telling me to PLEASE let it go.
No matter who you are, when my momma raises her voice, you do as she says.
I fell silent, still steaming on the inside.
I was confused. My mom has always allowed me to speak my mind. I get that quality from her. Why was she telling me to back off now? Eighteen years later, and now I have to censor myself?
She was worried, and now she had to finally explain to me why. My eyes were opened up to an entirely different world outside of the bubble I created. I hadn't had much experience with police outside of the D.A.R.E. officers coming by my elementary school or my AAU coaches making me run wind sprints.
Thank God this cop could hear me on the phone with my mother, and that he was only doing his job. Because since then, I've seen too many lives taken for far less.
Since then, I've been pulled over because my car fit the description of a stolen vehicle and my car was searched in Mississippi.
Since then, I was pulled over in Oklahoma because an officer felt I was riding too close behind another vehicle on the highway — and then he proceeded to search my vehicle.
He didn't have the right to search my car. But by then, at 25, I knew I'd be better off having my rights violated in this way then to have them violated in a different way. You learn to choose your battles when this becomes a routine pit stop in your life.
I'm usually a bit of a firecracker when I feel like I've been wronged. But life has shown me I can't afford to be myself in these situations.
And now, in 2020, this tug-o-war between my two perceptions of police officers is exhausting. It's draining. It's depressing.
To be among media, which is labeled by many "the bad guy" in these difficult times, is just as draining.
But sometimes it takes one specific instance to open the eyes of the privileged.
George Floyd was that instance for us all.
But let's not forget the countless human beings who didn't receive this type of love and understanding. Regardless of their past, their backgrounds or their color, they were indeed human.
Humans ought to have the right to feel anger if they’re angry, to feel scared when they’re scared, to feel anxious when tensions rise. We all have felt those emotions. Whether it’s on the basketball court, at work or when we're being pulled over and accused of a crime.
Trained police officers are allowed to "fear for their lives" when coming face to face with an unarmed individual. But an untrained, unarmed human can't use "fear for their lives" as a reason to fight for themselves.
We don't have the luxury to dispute a claim, to react angrily to a traffic stop at the end of a long work day, to have a nervous twitch or an anxiety attack when things go bad.
Having a human reaction to being distressed at a moment's notice is not a luxury we have. We train our children — better than some officers, even — to take a methodical and nearly robotic approach. That's what we must do to make it to the next day.
That should never be the case. I wish more people were able to have memories of police the way I had in my adolescence. Unfortunately, when lives are at stake, the negatives will always outweigh the positives.
But right here, right now — we all have the power to change that.
Police reform aims to transform the values, culture, policies and practices of police organizations so police can perform their duties with respect for democratic values, human rights and the rule of law.
No one — even the police themselves — should be against this common goal. Having respect for democratic values and human rights can go along way. And it can be the beginning of a healing process within our communities.
Because when lives are at stake, we can't just cover up the bad apples and shine a light on the good ones. We must acknowledge and eradicate the bad so that the truly good cops can flourish and earn mutual respect from the people they police.
Voices are demanding to be heard. With an open mind and heart, we truly have a chance for a better future for all.