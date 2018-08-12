BERLIN — Less than a month after winning the gold medal at the World U20 championships in Finland, LSU track and field signee Armand Duplantis was at it again Sunday.

This time, the 18-year-old Duplantis was at his best in knocking off the big boys to claim the gold at the European Championships in Olympic Stadium.

Duplantis, who was supposed to be joining his fellow freshmen Sunday for move-in day on the LSU campus, had a prior engagement far from his home state.

Representing his mother's home country of Sweden, Duplantis, who graduated from Lafayette High School in May after breaking his own world U20 record at the state high school championships, was nearly perfect Sunday in winning the Euro title.

Duplantis took nine attempts during the competition and cleared the bar eight times — including the winning mark of 19 feet, 10¼ inches — in another record-breaking performance.

His only miss came on his opening try at 19-0¼.

The bar would have been raised to an even 20 feet when Duplantis cleared 19-10¼ and was declared the winner, but he elected not to take any of his three attempts.

Timur Morgunov (19-8¼) won the silver medal and Renaud Lavillenie (19-6¼) settled for bronze.

In winning, Duplantis, who last week received the Corbett Memorial Award given to the outstanding male amateur athlete in Louisiana, bettered his old U20 world record by nearly 5 inches.

Duplantis, who won't turn 19 until Nov. 10, jumped 19-5½ in winning the Class 5A state title on May 5 in LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

On Sunday, Duplantis became the sport's No. 2 all-time performer in the outdoor pole vault when he tied Tarasov, Lavillenie and Dmitri Markov.

Only 1988 Olympic gold medalist Sergey Bubka, a six-time winner at the world outdoor championships, has jumped higher at 20-1¾.

According to the IAAF, the worldwide governing body for the sport, Bubka has posted the top nine outdoor performances all-time.

Duplantis' season isn't finished yet. He'll compete in the Diamond League pole vault championship on Aug. 31 in Brussels after a big summer on the pro circuit.

He won his first Diamond League meet title on June 10 in Stockholm and also finished second in Eugene, Oregon, and Paris; and was third in London.

Duplantis is currently tied for fourth in the Diamond League pole vault standings with 21 points.