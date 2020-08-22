NOTICE: Events scheduled for August/September will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
MONDAY-FRIDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Via Webinar. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, committees; Reef Fish Committee, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday & 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & SEDAR Committee, 1:45-3 p.m., Wednesday; Mackerel Committee, 8-9:30 a.m. & full council/public comment (via webinar/phone), 1-4 p.m., Thursday; full council, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday. Website: gulfcouncil.org. (all times CDT)
TUESDAY
PUBLIC OYSTER SEED GROUND VESSEL PERMIT APPEALS BOARD: 10:30 a.m., Room 219, Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars & Stripes Blvd., New Orleans.
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Lakefront Airport, New Orleans.
BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic.” Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
ASCENSION AREA ANGLERS OPEN: 6 a.m. start, 3 p.m. rods down, 4 p.m. weigh-in, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Team bass tournament. $100 entry includes $500 big-bass prize. Proceeds defray travel costs for Louisiana anglers qualified for B.A.S.S. Nation Nationals. No fishing south of U.S. 90. Raffles. Call David Cavell (225) 937-0046 or Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332.
CANCELED
MONDAY—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 3—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees.
HUNTING
DOVES: Sept. 5-16, South Zone; Sept. 5-27, North Zone.
LDWF UPDATES
- All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
- Drawdown on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake (Union Parish) scheduled to begin Sept. 8 at 4 inches/day to 5 feet below pool stage for maintenance & nuisance vegetation control.
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
- All statewide Sept. 26 National Hunting and Fishing Day events are canceled.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Greater amberjack, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
SHRIMP SEASONS: Fall inshore season opened statewide except a delay was ordered for waters outlined within the Biloxi Marsh & in the Mermentau River Basin, which will open at 6 a.m., Sept. 11.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Labor Day, CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions in multiple species. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
CATHOLIC HIGH ALUMNI FISHING RODEO: Through Labor Day. Catch/measure/photo catch. Website: catholichigh.org.
