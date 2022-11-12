The collective prayers from tens of thousands of Louisiana’s West Zone duck hunters were so loud that they were heard all in all corners of the state Friday night.
They were calling for help after learning the bad news from the state Wildlife and Fisheries’ Waterfowl Study team, a four-biologist crew who surveyed the coastal marshes and Catahoula Lake for three days last week.
And what the survey said of the number of estimated ducks in those areas "(is) the lowest since the survey began in 1968.”
It’s an estimate of 802,000 ducks, 644,000 in the southwest, 116,000 in the southeast and 42,000 on Catahoula Lake. That aggregate is 38% lower than last November’s count (1.29 million), 28% lower than the last five-year average and 48% lower than the last 10-year average.
The hunters’ prayers was in hope the coldest cold front of the season — a blow that sent Midwest states’ lows into the low-20s — would send more ducks south.
It’s probable the aerial surveys missed this push. Calls across Cameron and Vermilion parishes (the major southwest survey areas) proved duck hunters had their eyes on the sky Friday.
What they saw were thousands of gray ducks and bluewing and greenwing teal, so much so that the collective assessment was going to be for a solid opening weekend.
The state survey accounted for 243,000 grays, 171,000 bluewings and 118,000 greenwings in the southwest area, but the guys and gals heading for the southeast areas faced dramatically lower counts for their opener of a 60-day season. Estimates showed 50,000 grays, 26,000 bluewings and 4,000 greenwings.
What’s more, Waterfowl Study leader Jason Olszak noted, “not included (was) an estimated 139,000 black-bellied whistling ducks (127,000 in the southwest and 12,000 in the southeast).”
Even better for southwest hunters is, Olszak reported, “marsh conditions were slightly better than last year, whereas agricultural fields were vastly improved. Southwest marshes continue to be mostly free of non-native, nuisance, floating aquatic vegetation. Many locations show above average emergent and submerged aquatic vegetative (SAV) growth, and overall water levels were normal to slightly below normal.”
That’s important because more food means ducks arriving in those marshes and rice fields will tend to stay as long as there’s enough food sources.
“Southeast marshes also appear improved from last November, especially the locations impacted by Hurricane Ida. Turbidity is significantly lower, emergent vegetation and SAV are both widespread and healthy,” Olszak wrote, adding the largest concentrations of ducks in this area was “observed at the mouth of the Mississippi River where habitat was above average and wetland development projects (crevasses) are showing noticeable results.”
The survey will continue this week with aerial estimates in the northeast parishes in advance of Saturday’s East Zone opener.
Bringing it home
Eddie Adams has long been a fixture in top-five finishes in local redfish tournaments, and, last weekend, blew up the notion he couldn’t win anywhere else but Louisiana.
The veteran Metairie angler teamed with Sean O’Connell of Mandeville to stand tallest among the 10 teams competing in the Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship from Port Aransas, Texas.
Teams were limited to taking two redfish (there were minimum and maximum length restrictions on the reds). Adams and O’Connell limited out each day for a 48 pound, 3-ounce three-day total. That’s almost an 8-pound average per fish.
The only all-Louisiana team led after the first day with a 16-10 catch, then added 15-3 the second day, then worked until the last hour of the last day to bring in Day 3’s heaviest catch at 16-6 and the $75,000 first-place money.
“There’s been a rumor that I can’t win outside of (Louisiana), but I guess this crushes that rumor,” Adams told the Bassmaster staff. “This is more than I could hope for. I’ve been doing this a long time and it’s my first win out of state, so it’s a really big deal.”
For O’Connell, the win meant showcasing their efforts: “The stage that we were fishing and the platform that B.A.S.S. created is unparalleled by anything I’ve ever fished in redfishing. We’ve never been able to fish live and have the BassTrakk live standings. People now get to see what we do. This brought redfishing to a new stage and I can’t thank B.A.S.S. enough.”
The Louisianans, who were found catching their winning weight in Laguna Madre, south of Port Aransas, won with a near 4-pound margin over 2021 Redfish Cup winners Bassmaster Elite Series veteran Chris Zaldain of Fort Worth, Texas, and IFA Redfish Tour veteran angler Ryan Rickard of Brandon, Florida (44-5 total).
Not close
News from Friday’s final day of the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship held on finicky Pickwick Lake in Alabama wasn’t as good for Louisiana’s entries as it was for the Redfish Cup.
Gonzales’ Tim Carmouche finished 24th in the 58-angler Boater Division. Benton’s Dwight Minogue did better in the 56-man Nonboater Division with a 13th-place finish. Madisonville’s Bailey Madere ended up in 23rd place.
Lane closure
Federal fisheries managers announced a 12:01 a.m. Tuesday closure of commercial and recreational take of lane snapper in Gulf of Mexico federal waters. The season will reopen Jan. 1. The closure came when managers estimated the annual catch limit will hit 1,028,973 pounds whole weight.
They’re watching
Each month Wildlife and Fisheries’ Enforcement Division reports at least 12 (most times more) violations worth mentioning in public releases.
It’s becoming increasing evident, from these reports, there are more eyes, cellphones and recording devices, than potential violators realize. In the past two weeks, videos supplied by eyewitnesses have sent Enforcement Division agents calling to either issue citations or book alleged violators into jail.
Agents also have acted on Facebook postings to come calling on suspects.
So, know, they’re watching, and reporting violations takes nothing more than punching numbers into a hald-held cellular device to catch most any wildlife or fisheries violator in the act.