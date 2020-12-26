Advocate staff photo by JOE MACALUSO Ryan Lambert began his fishing and waterfowl guiding service more than 40 years and called Buras his home base. Lambert now divides his time between guiding customers and advocating for using the Mississippi River's natural building material, the sediment it carries in its waters to Louisiana, to rebuild the marshes through cuts the river made in its natural levees on the east side of the river. In the background is one of the reef-building projects, a process that began with building terraces in bays east of a natural diversion near old Fort St. Phillip. "Shrimpers used to trawl here a couple of years ago, and I had a duck blind (in the background), but this process has worked so well that I can't even get a mudboat to that blind now," Lambert said. "It's on dry ground in the fall and winter and ducks will be walking on what you see behind me and feeding on duck potatoes that grow on the terraces."