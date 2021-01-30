Jr. Southwest Bassmasters
GIBSON — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from the Bob’s Bayou Black Marina with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses 5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Bryce Distefano, Denham Springs (5) 13.53 pounds. 2, Beau Landry, Brusly (5) 9.21. 3, Trent LaBauve, Brusly (5) 8.74. Big Bass: Distefano, 4.56 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Caden Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 12.26. 2, Samuel Cobb Jr., Livingston (5) 9.72. 3, Luke Clark, Denham Springs (5) 7.53. Big Bass: Sellers, 3.61.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Branson McMillan, Brusly (5) 7.94. 2, Gentry Rogers, Denham Springs (5) 7.27. 3, Lane LeRay, Brusly (2) 2.45. Big Bass: McMillian, 2.19.
Adult Division: 1, Samuel Cobb, Livingston (5) 14.77. 2, Will Major, Port Allen (5) 14.42. 3, Brett Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 14.05. Big Bass: Cobb, 4.39.