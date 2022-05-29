The Acadiana Cane Cutters will start their season under second-year head coach Darien Dukes at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Baton Rouge at Fabacher Field.
Dukes started out as a pitching coach for the Canes Cutters three years ago and was promoted to head coach last season.
Dukes said he expects his team to come out and play competitively and come away with a lot of wins.
“We are a younger team but I think that will benefit us,” Dukes said. “We will be fast and fun to watch this summer.”
The Cane Cutters finished in third place in the league last season at 21-17. Unfortunately their season ended in the first round of the playoffs after losing a best-of-three series against the second-place Victoria Generals.
Dukes knows the importance of this team and wants to give these young players a chance to showcase themselves this summer.
“A lot of these kids redshirted this season with their colleges and our expectation and goal for them is to have a fun summer and get seen,” Dukes said. “We give them a chance to see what pro baseball is like and it gives them an opportunity to get some real game at bats in the summer.”
Dukes said he wants his team to have fun this summer more than anything but knows that his team can improve this summer.
Topping the priority list of things to improve upon is throwing strikes early on in the game.
One player Dukes listed that can help the team achieve that goal is pitcher Josh Mancuso. Mancuso was named to the All-Texas Collegiate League team as a pitcher with the Cane Cutters.
“The game goes by so fast when he is on the mound,” Dukes said. “This is his third year here and he has always been a great player for us.”
Mancuso is from Bryan, Texas but Dukes said the Cane Cutters have plenty of local players.
“We have plenty of local flavor on our team,” Dukes said. “We have guys from all across Louisiana and even some from ULL.”
Ruston native Matthew Abshire, a catcher, who is a returning player for the Cane Cutters is a player Dukes said is set to have a strong year after having a great season at the junior college level.
The Cane Cutters first game is on Tuesday where they will take on the Baton Rouge Rougarou. The Cane Cutters will try to build off of last year's late success - winning 11 of 18 down the stretch.
Dukes is excited to get started Tuesday, but is unsure of what to expect as the Rougarou is under new ownership.
Dukes said he hopes to see a good amount of people in the crowd at the field for the home opener and added that kids get in free Wednesday.