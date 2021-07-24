Jr. SW Bassmasters
STEPHENSVILLE — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs’ July tournament held from Doiron’s Landing. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Carson Granier, Brusly (5) 8.46 pounds. 2, Gage Collins, Zachary (5) 8.06. 3, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 4.61. Big Bass: Collins, 2.89.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Destin Morales, French Settlement (5) 12.22. 2, Luke Clark, Denham Springs (5) 9.81. 3, Hayden Rau, Livingston (5) 7.45. Big Bass: Clark, 3.53.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Gavin Brouillette, Baton Rouge (5) 4.35. 2, Hunter Strickland, Prairieville (4) 4.15. 3, Beau Smith, Ventress (4) 3.53. Big Bass: Landin Sholty, Denham Springs, 2.02.
Adult Division: 1, Deric Morales, French Settlement (5) 12.12. 2, Will Major, Port Allen (5) 10.32. 3, Britt Varnado, Pride (5) 7.4. Big Bass: Varnado, 2.95.
Jesuit Rodeo
METAIRIE — Final leaderboard from the 29th-annual Jesuit High Family Fishing Rodeo with anglers and weight of their catches in pounds. Children’s Division for 18-and-younger anglers:
Adult Division
Bass: 1, Christopher McMahon, 4.1 pounds. 2, Jarod Cyprus, 1.85. 3, Will Degenhart, 1.45.
Freshwater Catfish: 1, Kevin Soter, 3.05.
Flounder: 1, Art Brewster, 1.75. 2, Mikey Elvir, 1.5. 3, Elvir, 1.5.
Drum: 1, Drew Necaise, 8.5. 2, Regi Lester, 4.5. 3, Lester, 4.5.
Sheepshead: 1, Msgr. Christopher Nalty, 8.3. 2, Rick Kuebel, 5.95. 3, Carl Griffin, 5.45.
Speckled Trout: 1, Dr. Bob Weiss, 4.4. 2, Drew Necaise, 2.8. 3, Necaise, 1.95.
Redfish: 1, Rob Wooderson, 7.5. 2, Carl Griffin, 7.35. 3, Jim Hotard, 6.7.
Red Snapper: 1, Gary Discon, 17.5. 2, Discon, 16.8.
Children's Division
Bass: 1, Nick Navarro, 1.0. 2, Quin Anderson, 0.6.
Freshwater Catfish: 1, Jacob Tobler, 17.55. 2, Isaac Smith, 3.45. 3, William Soter, 3.3.
Flounder: 1, Hudson Puckett, 1.95. 2, Nate Abercrombie, 1.35. 3, Bradley Deichmann, 1.2.
Drum: 1, Jude Spano, 5.95. 2, Joe Cerrutti, 5.35. 3, Cerrutti, 5.0.
Sheepshead: 1, Henry Gootee, 6.95. 2, Merritt McFadden, 6.45. 3, Gootee, 6.45.
Speckled Trout: 1, Stephen Peterman, 3.65. 2, Timmy Peterman, 3.15. 3, Parker Leopold, 2.65.
Redfish: 1, Preston Kuehne, 7.6. 2, Jack Holley, 7.3. 3, Caroline Abercrombie, 7.25.
Red Snapper: 1, Rollins Leopold, 17.55. 2, Blair Rittiner, 14.1. 3, Rittiner, 12.3.
Special Division
Father & Daughter: 1, Reagan, Marion & Parker Leopold, 13.4. 2, Caroline & Nathan Abercrombie, 7.25. 3, Julia & Jude Trahant, 4.7.
5-Trout Stringer: Dr. Bob Weiss, 18.05.
Biggest Fish: Nick Mavarro, 38.9 (gar).
Veterans Open
STEPHENSVILLE—Results from the annual Veterans Open bass tournament held from Doiron’s Landing and sponsored by the Westside Bassmasters Club. Listed are anglers, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds, payout and big-bass winners. Ties broken by heaviest bass:
Top 24: 1, Travis Taylor-Austin Hebert (5) 19.26 pounds, $4,285. 2, Jason Pourciau-Glen Roberson (5) 17.73, $2,155. 3, David Cavell-Blake Sylvester (5) 15.93, $1.045. 4, Jared Fontenot-Levitt Hamilton (5) 15.31, $740. 5, Tom Goins-Alonzo Goldman (5) 14.73, $635.
6, Randy Brown-Kolby Milano (5) 14.25, $585. 7, Logan Latuso-Ross Roper (5) 13.9, $545. 8, Tyler Picou-Charlie Lefebvre (5) 13.48, $480. 9, John Chaney-Hanson Chaney (5) 12.86, $345. 10,Tim Guillaume-David Rousseau (5) 12.52, $325.
11, Steven Leach-Glenn Leonard (5) 12.11, $240. 12, Tommy Simoneaux-Butch Fuentes (5) 12.07, $155. 13, Barret Saunders-Adam Waguespack (5) 11.82, $70. 14, Charles Porto (5) 11.7, $70. 15, Toby Bouchereau-Taylor Richard (5) 11.67, $70.
16, Mason Gautreau-Ty Gautreau (5) 11.52, $70. 17, Donnie Higginbotham-Mike Drago (5) 11.44, $70. 18, Colby Drago-Corey McAdams (5) 11.36, $70. 19, Kirk Allain-Neil Carrett (5) 11.35, $70. 20, Tyler Morris-Hunter Hamilton (5) 11.13, $70.
21, Toby Poirrier-Brett Martinez (5) 11.09, $70. 22, Chuck Son-Josh Son (5) 10.75, $70. 23, David Bueche-Chris Williams (5) 10.66, $70. 24, Malcolm Smith-Kenny Miller (5) 10.61, $70.
Big Bass: 1, Taylor-Hebert, 4.84. 2, Picou-Lefebvre, 4.45. 3, Brown-Milano, 4.37.
Bassmaster Elite
WADDINGTON, N.Y.–The final top 10 from the four-day Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite series event held on the St. Lawrence River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners, contingency money winners and Angler of the Year (top 10) standings. Only the top 45 in the 94-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round (ties broken by heaviest bass):
Top 10: 1, Taku Ito, Chiba, Japan (20) 90 pounds, $100,000. 2, Justin Atkins, Florence, Alabama (20) 88-12, $35,000. 3, Clark Wendlandt, Leander, Texas (20) 88-10, $30,000. 4, Cory Johnston, Cavan, Canada (20) 88-0, $25,000. 5, Chris Johnston, Ontario, Canada (20) 85-0,6 $20,000.
6, Brandon Palaniuk, Rathdrum, Idaho (20) 82-7, $19,000. 7, David Mullins, Mt. Carmel, Tennessee (20) 81-11, $18,000. 8, Bernie Schultz, Gainesville, Florida (20) 80-6, $17,000. 9, Chris Groh, Spring Grove, Illinois (18) 69-7, $16,000. 10, Austin Felix, Eden Prairie, Minnesota (16) 64-0, $15,000.
Louisiana anglers: 14, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (15) 58-12, $10,000. 26, Darold Gleason, Many (15) 54-15, $10,000. 35, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (15) 51-13, $10,000. 37, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (15) 51-0, $10,000. 53, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (10) 32-11, $2,500. 55, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (10) 32-10, $2,500. 81, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (10) 28-10.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Patrick Walters, Summerville, South Carolina, 6-5, $1,000. Day 1, Schultz, 6-2, $1,000. Day 2, Walters, 6-5, $1,000. Day 3, Ito, 6-0, $1,000. Day 4, Ito, 6-0, $1,000.
Toyota Bonus Bucks: Schultz, $3,000; Groh, $2,000.
Yamaha Power Pay: Ito $4,000; Wendlandt, $1,500.
AOY standings: 1, Seth Feider, New Market, Minnesota, 787 points. 2, Chris Johnson, 726. 3, Palaniuk, 708. 4. Walters, 668. 5 (tie), Lee Livesay, Longview, Texas & Cory Johnson, 664. 7, Sumrall, 659. 8, Hackney, 658. 9, Brandon Cobb, Greenwood, South Carolina, 651. 10, Drew Cook, Cairo, Georgia, 647.